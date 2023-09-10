Ict MultiTF EA

Name:  ICT MULTITF EA ❤️❤️

Description:

Our  Price Action Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool designed to help you make informed decisions in the dynamic world of financial markets. It utilizes a robust price action strategy💕 across multiple timeframes, providing you with a competitive edge in your trading endeavours. Here are the key advantages and features of our product:

Advantages:  😎

1. Profitable Trading:💹💸🤑 Our expert advisor is built on a proven price action strategy, which has been a cornerstone of successful trading for years. It helps you identify high-probability trading opportunities, increasing your chances of making profitable trades.

2. Multitimeframe Analysis: This expert advisor is capable of analysing price action across different timeframes simultaneously. This feature allows you to spot trends, reversals, and key point levels from a comprehensive perspective.

3. Automation: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual trading. Our MQL5 expert advisor can execute trades on your behalf, following your predefined parameters and strategies. It operates 24/7, so you won't miss any opportunities, even when you're not at your computer.

4. Customizable Strategies: Tailor the expert advisor to your trading preferences. You can adjust the parameters, risk management settings, and trading rules to align with your individual trading style and risk tolerance.

5. Risk Management: Protect your capital with built-in risk management features. You can set stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage your risk effectively and ensure disciplined trading. Also you can set simple trailing stop or  our advanced trailing stop to protect your capital.

6.Real-Time Monitoring: Keep a close eye on your trades with real-time monitoring. You can track the advisor's performance, view open positions, and assess historical data to make informed decisions.

7. User-Friendly :  Our  expert advisor comes with a user-friendly parameters, making it accessible to both novice and experienced traders. You don't need to be a coding expert to use it.

Product Input Parameters:

1. magic number: Unique identification number for the EA.

2.drawlines:  Draws swing highs and lows on chart

3. Higher timeframe: Select the higher timeframes you want the expert advisor to analyse (e.g., H1, H4, D1).

4. minimal trend correction: define number scale between 0 to 1 that defines retracement of trend.

5. trade settings set stop loss ,take profit..

6.  set volume manually you need use.

7. Trading Hours:⏲️ Specify the hours during which the expert advisor should trade with time settings.

8. you can set trailing stop you need , three types of TS are defined select which you want to use.

9.you simple trailing stop is selected the only input parameter to modify is trailing stop for simple parameters. same if recent high or low is activated you need modify highlow trailing period.


With our  Price Action Expert Advisor, you can take advantage of the proven price action strategy without the need for extensive manual analysis. It's a valuable tool for traders looking to optimize their trading performance and achieve their financial goals. Start trading smarter today with our  Expert Advisor!

❤️❤️❤️👌

More from author
Heikin ashi indicator
Mathewstwapalisha Mulwafu
Indicators
In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles are calculated with the most optimal method. You can also customize the results by adjusting the amount of period and method input. But the most important advantage of this indicator is the adjustment of the time frame value. You can use this to calculate the Heiken Ashi chandels to See in time frames with lottery in the lower time chart. In this case, you get the best signal to buy or sell using two or more Heiken Ashi indicators with different timeframes
FREE
Neo Breakout MT5
Mathewstwapalisha Mulwafu
Experts
Breakout EA based  on   advanced strategy , generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price ranges. Data has been collected for over 15 years to produce model strategy.  The strategy,  filters out  false signals and  performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses advanced adaptive trailing stop. specifically optimized for EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY The E
