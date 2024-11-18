Multi Chart Opener Script x IoTraders

A script to open and Close charts of multiple pairs instantly with custom template


$30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45


Features:

Chart Opener: Open chart(s) of multiple pairs simultaneously
Template Opener: Load any User specified template (.tpl) to the opened chart(s)
Chart Closer: Close chart(s) of multiple pairs simultaneously


Disclaimer:

  • Any loss involving this trading tool is the sole responsibility of the User, and not the responsibility of the Creator of this trading tool.
  • Risk Planner EA shown in the pictures below is sold separately here

Other useful tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/iotradersforex/seller


