Multi Chart Opener Script x IoTraders
- Yardımcı programlar
- Dennis Christian
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 18 Kasım 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
A script to open and Close charts of multiple pairs instantly with custom template
Features:
Chart Opener: Open chart(s) of multiple pairs simultaneously
Template Opener: Load any User specified template (.tpl) to the opened chart(s)
Chart Closer: Close chart(s) of multiple pairs simultaneously
Disclaimer:
- Any loss involving this trading tool is the sole responsibility of the User, and not the responsibility of the Creator of this trading tool.
- Risk Planner EA shown in the pictures below is sold separately here.
