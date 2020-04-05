StanBil OsMa XAUUSD
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.51
- Activations: 10
Professional Momentum Trading Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD)
Unlock the Power of Automated Gold Trading
StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor created exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
The trading algorithm is based on the OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) momentum indicator, designed to identify high-probability trend continuation opportunities while avoiding many weak market signals.
The Expert Advisor automatically opens, manages and closes positions using a complete trade management system including Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop.
No manual intervention is required after installation.⭐ Why Traders Choose StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5
✅ Developed exclusively for XAUUSD
✅ Optimized for the H1 timeframe
✅ Professional OsMA Momentum Strategy
✅ Fully Automated Trading
✅ Automatic BUY & SELL Positions
✅ Intelligent Break Even System
✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop
✅ Adjustable Money Management
✅ Spread Protection
✅ Trading Session Filter
✅ One Trade Per Candle Option
✅ Magic Number Support
✅ Compatible with Hedging & Netting Accounts
✅ No DLL Required📈 Trading Logic
The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the OsMA histogram to detect changes in market momentum.
Instead of reacting only to price movement, the system evaluates whether bullish or bearish momentum is strengthening before opening a trade.
Once a position is opened, the EA manages it automatically using:
✔ Stop Loss
✔ Take Profit
✔ Break Even
✔ Trailing Stop
Additional protection filters help avoid unfavorable market conditions and improve trade quality.🛡 Advanced Protection System
The EA includes several professional safety mechanisms:
Break Even
Moves Stop Loss to a protected level after the trade reaches the specified profit.
Intelligent Trailing Stop
Locks in profits while allowing strong trends to continue.
Spread Filter
Prevents new trades during periods of excessive spread.
Trading Session Filter
Allows trading only during selected hours.
Money Management
Supports both:
• Fixed Lot Trading
• Automatic Lot Size based on Risk %⚙ Input Parameters
General
|Parameter
|Default
|MagicNumber
|20260719
Money Management
|Parameter
|Default
|UseAutoLot
|false
|FixedLot
|0.10
|RiskPercent
|0.70 %
Trading Direction
|Parameter
|Default
|DirectionMode
|BUY & SELL
OsMA Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Fast EMA
|12
|Slow EMA
|26
|Signal SMA
|9
Trade Protection
|Parameter
|Default
|StopLossPoints
|200
|TakeProfitPoints
|1000
Break Even
|Parameter
|Default
|UseBreakEven
|true
|BreakEvenTriggerPoints
|50
|BreakEvenOffsetPoints
|10
Trailing Stop
|Parameter
|Default
|UseTrailingStop
|true
|TrailingStartPoints
|60
|TrailingStepPoints
|30
Filters
|Parameter
|Default
|UseMaxSpreadFilter
|true
|MaxSpreadPoints
|250
|UseTradingHours
|false
|StartHour
|08
|EndHour
|22
Additional Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|MaximumPositions
|1
|OneTradePerBar
|true
|Setting
|Recommendation
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Account Type
|Hedging or Netting
|VPS
|Recommended
|Broker
|Low Spread ECN
- Professional momentum-based strategy
- Designed specifically for Gold
- Simple and intuitive settings
- Complete automatic trade management
- Flexible money management
- Adjustable protection parameters
- Fast execution
- Optimized for MetaTrader 5
- Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
- No Martingale
- No Grid Trading
- No DLLs
For optimal performance:
- Use XAUUSD only.
- Trade on the H1 timeframe.
- Choose a broker with low spreads and fast execution.
- Run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, test it on a demo account and use appropriate risk management.