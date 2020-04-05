StanBil OsMa XAUUSD

🥇 StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5

Professional Momentum Trading Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD)

Unlock the Power of Automated Gold Trading

StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor created exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The trading algorithm is based on the OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) momentum indicator, designed to identify high-probability trend continuation opportunities while avoiding many weak market signals.

The Expert Advisor automatically opens, manages and closes positions using a complete trade management system including Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop.

No manual intervention is required after installation.

⭐ Why Traders Choose StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5

✅ Developed exclusively for XAUUSD

✅ Optimized for the H1 timeframe

✅ Professional OsMA Momentum Strategy

✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Automatic BUY & SELL Positions

✅ Intelligent Break Even System

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✅ Adjustable Money Management

✅ Spread Protection

✅ Trading Session Filter

✅ One Trade Per Candle Option

✅ Magic Number Support

✅ Compatible with Hedging & Netting Accounts

✅ No DLL Required

📈 Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the OsMA histogram to detect changes in market momentum.

Instead of reacting only to price movement, the system evaluates whether bullish or bearish momentum is strengthening before opening a trade.

Once a position is opened, the EA manages it automatically using:

✔ Stop Loss

✔ Take Profit

✔ Break Even

✔ Trailing Stop

Additional protection filters help avoid unfavorable market conditions and improve trade quality.

🛡 Advanced Protection System

The EA includes several professional safety mechanisms:

Break Even

Moves Stop Loss to a protected level after the trade reaches the specified profit.

Intelligent Trailing Stop

Locks in profits while allowing strong trends to continue.

Spread Filter

Prevents new trades during periods of excessive spread.

Trading Session Filter

Allows trading only during selected hours.

Money Management

Supports both:

• Fixed Lot Trading

• Automatic Lot Size based on Risk %

⚙ Input Parameters

General

Parameter Default
MagicNumber 20260719

Money Management

Parameter Default
UseAutoLot false
FixedLot 0.10
RiskPercent 0.70 %

Trading Direction

Parameter Default
DirectionMode BUY & SELL

OsMA Settings

Parameter Default
Fast EMA 12
Slow EMA 26
Signal SMA 9

Trade Protection

Parameter Default
StopLossPoints 200
TakeProfitPoints 1000

Break Even

Parameter Default
UseBreakEven true
BreakEvenTriggerPoints 50
BreakEvenOffsetPoints 10

Trailing Stop

Parameter Default
UseTrailingStop true
TrailingStartPoints 60
TrailingStepPoints 30

Filters

Parameter Default
UseMaxSpreadFilter true
MaxSpreadPoints 250
UseTradingHours false
StartHour 08
EndHour 22

Additional Settings

Parameter Default
MaximumPositions 1
OneTradePerBar true
📊 Recommended Environment
Setting Recommendation
Platform MetaTrader 5
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1
Account Type Hedging or Netting
VPS Recommended
Broker Low Spread ECN
🚀 Advantages
  • Professional momentum-based strategy
  • Designed specifically for Gold
  • Simple and intuitive settings
  • Complete automatic trade management
  • Flexible money management
  • Adjustable protection parameters
  • Fast execution
  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid Trading
  • No DLLs
💡 Best Results

For optimal performance:

  • Use XAUUSD only.
  • Trade on the H1 timeframe.
  • Choose a broker with low spreads and fast execution.
  • Run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
⚠ Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, test it on a demo account and use appropriate risk management.


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4.77 (128)
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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