Ea Tw79 Scalping Cci Signal

Hello;

This product creates a scalping strategy using the signals of the cci indicator by determining the strength and direction of the trend with the macd indicator with different period options (mtf).

Parameter descriptions:

Low lot: Indicates the lowest lot amount.

High lot: Indicates the highest lot amount.

Stop loss: Calculates the stop loss level in pips.

Take profit: Calculates the earnings level in pips.

Trailing stop: Calculates the trailing stop level in pips.

Trailing step: Indicates the progress step of the trailing stop level in pips.

Trend macd mtf: Offers a variety of optimizations to detect the best trend strength in the next periods for opening a trade in the direction of the trend. It includes a constant (12-26-9) parameter.

Cci signal period: It expresses the average of cci to be calculated.

Cci buy set level: Indicates the cci level to be entered for purchase transactions.

Cci sell sell level: Indicates the cci level to be entered for sales transactions.


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