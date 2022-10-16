Hello;





Tw79 time zone pivot strategy indicator finds important breakdowns and ensures the continuity of the total profit target by maintaining the profit margin in the same direction after the breakdowns.





Indicator input descriptions;





Start Hours: Indicates the start and reference point. Use a number zero or one.





Offset: It expresses the number of bars to be calculated after the reference. Average values are between 55-144.





Number of bar: It represents the last candle to be calculated for the signal. It should remain as one.





Sound On: Signal on-off





Number of alert: Indicates how many bars you want to give an alarm after the signal.





Email: Sends a notification to your e-mail address.





Push On: Turns the screen notification option on and off.