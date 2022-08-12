TW79 Channel Signal Pro

This product generates signals at closing bars thanks to channel scaling. It visualizes these signals with an arrow. The color of the arrow indicates the direction of the trade. The default settings are valid for the H1 period. You can backtest for each period and product. The code content of the indicator has been applied in accordance with price movements as much as possible. For this reason, it detects trend beginnings and ends well.

Parameter descriptions:

PER: Indicates the number of bars to be calculated.

PRO: Calculates the channel expansion factor.

Bexp: Should be set to true when called to expert advisor.
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Tufan Gocmen
Indicators
Hello; The product offers high quality trend tracking. Thanks to the arrows on the graph, you can easily follow the entry and exit signals. It provides ease of use thanks to a single input parameter. You can easily follow the signals thanks to the alarm options. Moreover, trend color lines provide convenience in determining the trend direction. Input parameter setting: Periodic: Indicates the number of bars that need to be calculated.
EA TW79 Trend Filter Margintale control system
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
Hello; This product aims to open trades in the direction of the trend by using moving averages and thus increasing the number of successful trades. It forces the system to recover lost trades by using a margintale system. It also has the feature of using equity management. Input parameter descriptions: With Lots Auto:True-False options, it enables the use of equity management to be activated or deactivated. Lots Auto Divide: Sets the equity usage limit. Lots Fix: Determines the fixed lot amount
EA Tw79 Adx Trend Control
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
Hello; This product creates a grid strategy by using the signal levels of the adx indicator. It aims to close the trades with the total profit, thus closing the loop with the profit in dollars you have determined. Parameter settings: Lots: Indicates a fixed lot amount. Lots Margintale: Indicates the lot amount coefficient to be opened in the next trade. Distance Pips: Measures the distance in pips between the next trade and the previous trade. Adx Period: It expresses the number of bars t
Ea Tw79 Scalping Cci Signal
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
Hello; This product creates a scalping strategy using the signals of the cci indicator by determining the strength and direction of the trend with the macd indicator with different period options (mtf). Parameter descriptions: Low lot: Indicates the lowest lot amount. High lot: Indicates the highest lot amount. Stop loss: Calculates the stop loss level in pips. Take profit: Calculates the earnings level in pips. Trailing stop: Calculates the trailing stop level in pips. Trailing step: I
Ea Tw79 Scalping Grid
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
Hello; Our automatic trading system works with a fast algorithm. It has a grid strategy. This automatic trading robot starts trading with a low lot amount and applies short Tp buying methods. As the grid intervals open, the lot amount increases slightly and forces the system to buy tp. The following optimization test results carefully I recommend you to examine it somehow. A stable tp line is formed. It uses the rsi indicator for overbought and oversold signals. Input parameter descriptions:
Tw79 Correlation matrix
Tufan Gocmen
Indicators
Hello; This indicator presents you with a power matrix of 28 cross pairs made up of the eight most voluminous currencies. Thanks to this power chart, it shows the pairs with the best trend strength and direction. The dashboard offers a basket trading method. So you can make an average profit by trading between pairs with certain correlations. Input parameter descriptions: Note_1: Indicates which method the dashboard will use to find the correlation. Input parameter that allows you to select
Ea Tw79 Adx Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
Ea tw79 adx grid scalping automatic trading robot finds all healthy trading levels by putting all price movements in a cluster. The system closes with the total amount of earnings in dollars. Also, the reverse signal of the adx indicator has the ability to exit the trade with the shortest take profit target. It focuses on the grid system to work in the trend direction thanks to its control. The system works with 1-2-3-4-5.... progressive lot amount. The initial lot amount should be kept low. Opt
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Tw79 ema trend scalping alert
Tufan Gocmen
Indicators
The indicator is coded to be suitable for every parity and every period. The purpose of the indicator is to capture the correct signal levels. The product is equipped with all notification and alarm options. In this way, you will be able to receive signals even if you are not at the screen. The product tries to find the signals in the trend direction as a strategy. Thus, it is more reliable. you have input signals. For default settings, recommended periods should be M15,M30,H1.
Tw79 Hedge Zone Ea
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
Hello; This EA uses the hedge system as an automatic trading strategy. It detects the time of high volatility and starts the system in a certain region. With the help of configurable variables, system security is taken under control with the help of optimization. GBPJPY M5 ready set file is gifted to those who buy the product. This set file has successfully completed the long-term optimization and walk forward tests in the relevant parity. You do not need to run optimization in the relevant par
TW79 BullsBears Tick Volume System
Tufan Gocmen
Indicators
Hello; This indicator provides input and output signals of real volume levels with some mathematical calculations. It is simple and safe to use. As a result of the intersection of real volume levels with averages, it creates buy and count signals. Indicator parameter descriptions: A-PERIOD: Indicates the number of bars to be calculated. B-GAMMA: A fixed Fibonacci trend average of 0.618 is used. Use C-VOLUME TYPE:Tick volume as a constant. D-HIGH LEVEL 2: Represents the level of the second
Ea Tw79 Ma Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
Hello; This product generates buy and sell signals from the intersection of two moving averages. It uses all the capabilities of the moving averages. To generate a scalping strategy, a take profit level is determined after the signal level. To stop the loss, it uses the reverse signal. The system can increase the lot amount according to the fibonacci ratios after each loss .To disable this margintale feature, you will need to enter the low lot and high lot amounts the same. So you can work wit
Tw79 time zone pivot strategy
Tufan Gocmen
Indicators
Hello; Tw79 time zone pivot strategy indicator finds important breakdowns and ensures the continuity of the total profit target by maintaining the profit margin in the same direction after the breakdowns. Indicator input descriptions; Start Hours: Indicates the start and reference point. Use a number zero or one. Offset: It expresses the number of bars to be calculated after the reference. Average values are between 55-144. Number of bar: It represents the last candle to be calculated for
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