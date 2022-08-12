TW79 Channel Signal Pro
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
This product generates signals at closing bars thanks to channel scaling. It visualizes these signals with an arrow. The color of the arrow indicates the direction of the trade. The default settings are valid for the H1 period. You can backtest for each period and product. The code content of the indicator has been applied in accordance with price movements as much as possible. For this reason, it detects trend beginnings and ends well.
Parameter descriptions:
PER: Indicates the number of bars to be calculated.
PRO: Calculates the channel expansion factor.
Bexp: Should be set to true when called to expert advisor.