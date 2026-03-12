Inventory Retracement Bar Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Inventory Retracement Bar (IRB) indicator identifies candlestick patterns that retrace more than 45% against the prevailing trend. This tool helps traders recognize potential reversal points when institutional counter-trend activities diminish, allowing them to re-enter the original trend direction. By focusing on retracement percentages, traders can make informed decisions based on market behavior.

Who Should Use It: This indicator is ideal for trend-following traders looking to capitalize on retracement opportunities in the forex market.

Main Benefit: The IRB indicator enhances trading strategies by pinpointing optimal entry points during market retracements, improving the chances of successful trades.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Indicator Settings

This section controls the primary parameters that influence the behavior of the Inventory Retracement Bar indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Inventory Retracement Percentage % int 45 This setting determines the percentage retracement that triggers signals for potential trend reversals. Adjusting it can help traders fine-tune their strategy based on market volatility and personal risk tolerance. 30 - Use this value in a volatile market to capture more frequent signals.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Inventory Retracement Bar (IRB) indicator calculates the relationship between candlestick bodies and their ranges to identify potential retracement points. It highlights bars that retrace 45% or more against the prevailing trend, indicating reduced counter-trend activity.

This indicator is based on the principle that significant retracements often precede trend continuation, allowing traders to re-enter positions with greater confidence. By focusing on institutional trading patterns, it aims to enhance entry timing.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A bullish signal is generated when a candlestick retraces at least 45% against the trend, with a small body and the close below the upper trigger line.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A bearish signal occurs when a candlestick meets the same retracement criteria, with the close above the lower trigger line.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see red arrows for sell signals and green arrows for buy signals, along with alerts when conditions are met.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to confirm signals with higher time frame analysis and place stop-loss orders just beyond the recent high or low.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set Up the Indicator Add the Inventory Retracement Bar indicator to your chart and adjust the settings as needed.

Step 2: Monitor for Signals Watch for buy and sell signals indicated by arrows on the chart.

Step 3: Confirm with Price Action Analyze price action and other indicators to confirm the signals before entering trades.

Step 4: Manage Risk Set appropriate stop-loss levels based on recent price action.

Step 5: Evaluate Performance Review the outcomes of trades taken based on the signals to refine your strategy.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Inventory Retracement Bar effectively can enhance trading strategies.

Feature Description Inventory Retracement Percentage Adjust the percentage to identify different retracement levels, allowing customization based on market conditions. Allow Alert Enable alerts to receive notifications when buy or sell signals are triggered, enhancing responsiveness to market changes. Allow Notification Activate notifications to stay informed about signals even when not actively monitoring the chart. Allow Email Set up email alerts for signals to ensure you never miss a trading opportunity, even when away from the platform.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the Indicator: Obtain the Inventory Retracement Bar from the MQL5 marketplace. Install the Indicator: Add the indicator to your MT4 or MT5 platform. Open a Chart: Select the currency pair or asset you wish to trade. Apply the Indicator: Drag and drop the Inventory Retracement Bar onto your chart. Adjust Settings: Modify the Inventory Retracement Percentage and alert preferences as needed. Monitor Signals: Watch for buy and sell signals indicated by arrows on the chart. Execute Trades: Enter trades based on confirmed signals and manage risk appropriately.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50