CSI Table
- Indicators
-
Triet Lam MinhInvest in what I love!
- Version: 1.2
To calculate strength of currencies and to show in table
There is 1 parameter:
. Show recommended pairs: true/false
-> To show top 1 of strong and weak currency
Tips to trade:
. To trade only with strongest vs weakest currency
. When H1, M30, M15, M5 of specific currency is up or down -> consider to open BUY/SELL
. It can combine:
+ strongest currency vs weakest currency
+ strongest currency vs 2nd weakest currency
+ 2nd strongest currency vs weakest currency
good