CSI Table

4

To calculate strength of currencies and to show in table

There is 1 parameter:

. Show recommended pairs: true/false

-> To show top 1 of strong and weak currency

Tips to trade:

. To trade only with strongest vs weakest currency

. When H1, M30, M15, M5 of specific currency is up or down -> consider to open BUY/SELL

. It can combine:

+ strongest currency vs weakest currency 

strongest currency vs 2nd weakest currency

+ 2nd strongest currency vs weakest currency 

Reviews 2
topline8000
1144
topline8000 2021.10.19 13:15 
 

good

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Fan Signal
Triet Lam Minh
5 (2)
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This indicator is very useful in observing the direction of the market. It allows users to enter multiple MA lines with specific display method. In addition, it is also possible to change the candle color same to color of the background of chart, so that we only focus on the MA lines. When a signal appears, represented by a red or green dot, we can consider opening a sell (red dot) or buy (green dot) order. Note: it need to set stoploss at the highest value of MA lines (with sell order) or lowe
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Strong Move
Triet Lam Minh
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This indicator combines RSI(14) and ADX(14) to find out the signal that price moves strongly. When it appears signal (represent by the yellow dot), and price is going down, let consider to open a SELL order. Otherwise, let consider to open a BUY order. In this case, the strength of moving is strong (normally after sideway period), so  we can set TP by 3 times of SL  . 
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Volumes Average
Triet Lam Minh
Indicators
This indicator will show the the change of volumes via 2 lines of SMA: . Fast line (default is 5 candles) . Slow line (default is 13 candles) We can use the crossing point of fast line and slow line to know investors are interesting in current price or not. Pay attention: The crossing point is not signal for entry. Absolutely that we must use in combination with other indicators for sure. Parameters: . Fast line periods: the periods (candles) to calculate SMA of fast line . Slow line periods: th
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Resistance Support Indicator
Triet Lam Minh
Indicators
This tool is useful for indicating resistance and support levels It bases on zone in setting to identify top/bottom of candles and and draw rectangle according to those resistance/support level Beside user can edit the zone via dialog on specific timeframe and that value will be saved and loaded automatically. User can determine what strong resistance and support and make the order reasonably.
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Candle point average
Triet Lam Minh
Indicators
Main purpose: This indicator calculates the average of previous candles (a half of candle points). This value represent the strength of market (buy/sell) in each candle. Parameters: . Period: indicating previous candles to calculate average . Shift: draw line at a shift on chart. Tip: We can use this value to consider TP and SL of a position before opening.
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topline8000
1144
topline8000 2021.10.19 13:15 
 

good

Triet Lam Minh
4846
Reply from developer Triet Lam Minh 2026.05.10 12:58
Thanks
Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 21:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Triet Lam Minh
4846
Reply from developer Triet Lam Minh 2021.01.27 16:48
Спасибо за отзыв
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