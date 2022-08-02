Fan Signal

This indicator is very useful in observing the direction of the market.

It allows users to enter multiple MA lines with specific display method.

In addition, it is also possible to change the candle color same to color of the background of chart, so that we only focus on the MA lines.

When a signal appears, represented by a red or green dot, we can consider opening a sell (red dot) or buy (green dot) order.

Note: it need to set stoploss at the highest value of MA lines (with sell order) or lowest value of MA lines (with buy order)