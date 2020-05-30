Volumes Average

This indicator will show the the change of volumes via 2 lines of SMA:

. Fast line (default is 5 candles)

. Slow line (default is 13 candles)

We can use the crossing point of fast line and slow line to know investors are interesting in current price or not.

Pay attention:

The crossing point is not signal for entry.

Absolutely that we must use in combination with other indicators for sure.

Parameters:

. Fast line periods: the periods (candles) to calculate SMA of fast line

. Slow line periods: the periods (candles) to calculate SMA of slow line

. Shift: draw line at a shift on chart.

. Show volumes histogram: true/false