Close Tool MT4

5
A utility to close all orders automatically. There are simple options as follows:
- Close orders created by EA.
- Close manually created orders.
- Close orders by Symbol.
- Close buy order separately.
- Close sell order separately.

- Close all orders.

Please refer to the video for more details about our products:


We are ready to help you with the use of EA, Please contact us.

Reviews 2
ngoxuantu
17
ngoxuantu 2022.08.13 10:32 
 

It's very convenient

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Tran Cao Dang
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Tran Cao Dang 2022.08.14 14:47 
 

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ngoxuantu
17
ngoxuantu 2022.08.13 10:32 
 

It's very convenient

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