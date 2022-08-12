Close Tool MT4
- Utilities
-
Iioang Cihiinihi ThlanhiGraduated in Computer Networking from HUFLIT University in Vietnam in 2011.
Proficient in programming languages such as C/C++, C#, Java, PHP, HTML, Javascript, CSS, Python, Perl, ShellScript.
Favorite OS: Linux.
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 15 September 2022
A utility to close all orders automatically. There are simple options as follows:
- Close orders created by EA.
- Close manually created orders.
- Close orders by Symbol.
- Close buy order separately.
- Close sell order separately.
- Close all orders.
Please refer to the video for more details about our products:
We are ready to help you with the use of EA, Please contact us.
It's very convenient