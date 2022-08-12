Close Tool MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Sürüm: 4.0
- Güncellendi: 15 Eylül 2022
A utility to close all orders automatically. There are simple options as follows:
- Close orders created by EA.
- Close manually created orders.
- Close orders by Symbol.
- Close buy order separately.
- Close sell order separately.
- Close all orders.
