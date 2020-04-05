Zetra Gold EA
- Experts
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Minentle Ndubane🤖GOLD AND FOREX TRADER | MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR DEVELOPER
I develop professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors focused on performance, reliability, and intelligent risk management.
📊WHAT I BUILD
* Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex Expert Advisors
* Demand and supply
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 10
Professional Gold Scalping & Swing Trading System for MetaTrader 5
Zetra Gold EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The system combines intelligent scalping and short-term swing trading to capture high-probability market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management and precise trade execution.
Unlike systems that continuously open multiple positions, ZetraGold EA follows a controlled approach by managing only one active trade at a time. This allows every position to receive full attention from the algorithm, reducing unnecessary market exposure while maintaining clean and structured trade management.
The trading engine continuously analyzes market structure, momentum, volatility, and price behavior before executing any trade. Every position must satisfy strict internal conditions, allowing the EA to adapt to changing market environments while maintaining consistent execution quality.
Zetra Gold EA is designed for traders who value precision over quantity. Instead of chasing every market movement, the system patiently waits for quality opportunities before entering the market.
Intelligent Trade Management
Every trade is automatically managed from entry to exit using advanced risk management algorithms.
The EA includes:
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Automatic Break-Even protection
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Dynamic Trailing Stop
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Intelligent Stop Loss management
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Flexible Take Profit management
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One Trade at a Time execution logic
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Controlled market exposure
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Stable position management
Once a trade moves into profit, the system can automatically protect capital by moving the Stop Loss to Break-Even before activating the Trailing Stop. This helps preserve profits while allowing winning trades additional room to develop.
Smart Market Analysis
Before opening any position, ZetraGold EA evaluates multiple market conditions including:
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Market momentum
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Price action behavior
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Market volatility
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Trend confirmation
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Trade quality filters
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Execution validation
Only when all required conditions align will the EA execute a trade.
This disciplined process helps eliminate unnecessary entries while focusing on higher-quality market opportunities.
Engineered for Gold Trading
ZetraGold EA is optimized specifically for XAUUSD, one of the world's most actively traded financial instruments.
The system combines:
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Fast scalping opportunities
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High-quality swing entries
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Automated risk management
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Precision execution
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Adaptive market filtering
The result is a balanced trading approach capable of responding to both fast intraday movements and larger directional market opportunities.
Key Features
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Professional Gold Scalping & Swing Strategy
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One Trade at a Time Technology
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Automatic Break-Even
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Dynamic Trailing Stop
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Intelligent Risk Management
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Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
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Advanced Market Filters
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Precision Entry Logic
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Optimized for XAUUSD
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Fast Execution Engine
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Easy-to-use Settings
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Fully Automated Trading
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Compatible with MetaTrader 5
Why Traders Choose ZetraGold EA
Many automated systems attempt to maximize the number of trades.
ZetraGold EA follows a different philosophy.
The objective is not to trade more.
The objective is to trade better.
By limiting execution to one carefully selected position at a time, the EA avoids unnecessary overtrading and focuses on disciplined decision-making based on predefined market conditions.
This engineering-first approach helps maintain consistency, cleaner execution, and structured risk management.
Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Trading Style: Scalping & Swing
Trade Management: Fully Automated
Maximum Simultaneous Trades: 1
Recommended Deposit: 500 usd
Time frame recommended: 15m/ 30m
Supported Account Types:
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Standard
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Hedging
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Netting
Free Lifetime Updates
Exclusive Ownership
Our core focus is preserving execution edge, preventing broker slippage, and maintaining high-tier infrastructure stability rather than selling unlimited copies. To guarantee product quality, the system operates under a strict, capped licensing architecture:
- Strict Copy Caps : This release phase is limited to exactly 50 active licenses . Once reached, onboarding will close immediately.
- Dynamic Price Scaling : To protect early adopters, the acquisition cost increases by $50 after every 10 copies sold .
Frequently Asked Questions
What markets does ZetraGold EA support?
The EA is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
Is the EA fully automatic?
Yes. ZetraGold EA automatically analyzes the market, opens trades, manages positions, activates Break-Even, controls Trailing Stop, and closes trades without manual intervention.
How many trades can the EA open?
Only one active trade is managed at any given time. This design helps maintain disciplined execution and controlled market exposure.
Does the EA include risk management?
Yes.
Built-in protection includes:
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Break-Even
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Trailing Stop
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Intelligent position management
Can I customize the settings?
Yes.
Users can adjust:
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Lot Size
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Risk Settings
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Break-Even
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Trailing Stop
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Trading Hours
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Other advanced parameters
Will I receive future updates?
Yes.
All future versions and improvements are provided free to existing customers.
Professional Trading Solution
ZetraGold EA has been developed with a strong emphasis on precision, disciplined execution, and intelligent trade management. Rather than relying on excessive trading activity, the system is engineered to identify high-quality opportunities and manage every position with structured risk controls.
Whether market conditions favor rapid intraday movements or broader directional trends, ZetraGold EA is designed to adapt while maintaining a consistent, engineering-driven approach to automated Gold trading.
After Purchase
- The complete user manual and setup guide.
- Access to the private support group.
- Direct installation assistance and configuration guidance.
- Notifications about future updates and important announcements.
I am personally available to help you get started and ensure your EA is configured correctly for the best possible experience.
Disclaimer
Trading financial markets involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. ZetraGold EA is a trading tool designed to automate trading decisions based on predefined algorithms. Profits are not guaranteed, and users may experience losses, including the loss of their invested capital. Always use appropriate risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and account management.