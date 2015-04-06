White Gorillla

White Gorilla

Gorilla runs on STDEV, RSI, Envelope, Pbsar, Ichimoku and Moving Average. The EA will do the MARTINGALE strategy.  Also this EA can be use to manual trade by clicking the open buy or open sell button and adjust the lot size by your own.

Introduction :

Recommendation :

  • Recommend timeframe M15 and Higher timeframe
  • Minimum Balance for EURUSD/GBPUSD/AUDUSD/NZDUSD = $1000 (Standard/Cent) 1 PAIR
  • Minimum Balance for XAUUSD = $3000(Standard/Cent) 
  • The key of using my robot is you have to know each indicator. after you know you can set this ea by your own setting.

How this expert work:

  • Buy condition : Ea will open buy order when Stdev hit trendbreak value, envelope hit lower , RSI hit oversold value, cross up moving average and candle above the pbsar.
  • Sell condition : Ea will open sell order when Stdev hit trendbreak value, envelope hit upper , RSI hit overbought value, cross down moving average and candle below the pbsar.


Special Feature : 

Because of my robot using martingale strategy, therefore i add this feature to prevent your money loss and you have to choose one of them if you want.

  • Balance Stop = When floating mines reach percentage of your balance this expert will close all order.
  • Total Mines = when floating mines reach value that you set. this expert wil close all order.
  • Prevent Direction Change = When you have open order at current chart and unfortunately trend change to buy or sell trend. this EA will close all sell or buy order.
  • DrawDown Reduction = Close partial when EA hit martingale lvl(you choose) by lower profit+higher profit ticket = Profit to close.


Expert Setting:

  • Guard balance setting
  • Trading Setting
  • Martingale Setting
  • Indicator Entry Setting(stdev,rsi,envelope)
  • Trend Indicator Setting(moving average and pbsar)


Button Function:

  • Buy trade allowed
  • Sell trade allowed
  • close buy
  • close sell
  • closs profit
  • close loss
  • Open Sell
  • Open buy
  • lot size for manual trade


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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