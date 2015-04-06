White Gorillla
- Experts
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Daffa Ramadhani SukmaHello!! just a man who makes money with trading through my robot creation
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
White Gorilla
Gorilla runs on STDEV, RSI, Envelope, Pbsar, Ichimoku and Moving Average. The EA will do the MARTINGALE strategy. Also this EA can be use to manual trade by clicking the open buy or open sell button and adjust the lot size by your own.
Introduction :
- Checkout my robot performance https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daffasukma22/seller
- and read my guide here
Recommendation :
- Recommend timeframe M15 and Higher timeframe
- Minimum Balance for EURUSD/GBPUSD/AUDUSD/NZDUSD = $1000 (Standard/Cent) 1 PAIR
- Minimum Balance for XAUUSD = $3000(Standard/Cent)
- The key of using my robot is you have to know each indicator. after you know you can set this ea by your own setting.
How this expert work:
- Buy condition : Ea will open buy order when Stdev hit trendbreak value, envelope hit lower , RSI hit oversold value, cross up moving average and candle above the pbsar.
- Sell condition : Ea will open sell order when Stdev hit trendbreak value, envelope hit upper , RSI hit overbought value, cross down moving average and candle below the pbsar.
Special Feature :
Because of my robot using martingale strategy, therefore i add this feature to prevent your money loss and you have to choose one of them if you want.
- Balance Stop = When floating mines reach percentage of your balance this expert will close all order.
- Total Mines = when floating mines reach value that you set. this expert wil close all order.
- Prevent Direction Change = When you have open order at current chart and unfortunately trend change to buy or sell trend. this EA will close all sell or buy order.
- DrawDown Reduction = Close partial when EA hit martingale lvl(you choose) by lower profit+higher profit ticket = Profit to close.
Expert Setting:
- Guard balance setting
- Trading Setting
- Martingale Setting
- Indicator Entry Setting(stdev,rsi,envelope)
- Trend Indicator Setting(moving average and pbsar)
Button Function:
- Buy trade allowed
- Sell trade allowed
- close buy
- close sell
- closs profit
- close loss
- Open Sell
- Open buy
- lot size for manual trade