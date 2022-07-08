Myra
- Experts
-
Daffa Ramadhani SukmaHello!! just a man who makes money with trading through my robot creation
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 8 July 2022
- Activations: 5
Myra
Myra runs on oscilator indicator(Momentum and DeMarker) and special trend indicator. EA will open order based on trend direction. EA use MARTINGALE strategy so always control the EA and be wise on your balance. If EA takes to long to open order,this EA also can be use as assistant by click open buy/open sell/open buy limit/sell limit/buy stop/sell stop and adjust the lot by your self or price. you can set use stoch/cci or not or use both of them. or full semi assistant by set AutoTrade(false)
Introduction :
- Checkout my robot performance https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daffasukma22/seller
- and read my guide here
- After Purchace PM me to get bonus
- Recommend timeframe M15 and Higher timeframe
- Minimum Balance for EURUSD/GBPUSD/AUDUSD/NZDUSD = $1000 (Standard/Cent) 1 PAIR
- Minimum Balance for XAUUSD = $3000(Standard/Cent) (Contact me for XAUUSD setfile after purchase)
How this expert work:
- Buy condition : Ea will open buy order when Momentum hit oversold value, Demarker hit oversold value, and buy trend
- Sell condition : Ea will open sell order when Momentum hit overbought value, Demarker hit overbought value, and sell trend.
Special Feature :
Because of my robot using martingale strategy, therefore i add this feature to prevent your money loss and you have to choose one of them if you want.
- Balance Stop = When floating mines reach percentage of your balance this expert will close all order.
- Total Mines = when floating mines reach value that you set. this expert wil close all order.
- Prevent Direction Change = When you have open order at current chart and unfortunately trend change to buy or sell trend. this EA will close all sell or buy order.
- DrawDown Reduction = Close partial when EA hit martingale lvl(you choose) by lower profit+higher profit ticket = Profit to close.
Expert Setting:
- Guard balence setting
- Trading Setting
- Martingale Setting
- Indicator Entry Setting
Button Function:
- Buy trade allowed
- Sell trade allowed
- close buy
- close sell
- closs profit
- close loss
- Open Sell
- Open buy
- lot size for manual trade
- Open Buy Stop/Limit
- Open Sell Stop/limit
- Price