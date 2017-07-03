Zom EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
Zom EA is an automated trading system. Trades are made after detecting patterns on complete bars. It is also possible to trade with an auto lot. A moving average is used to sort out trades. Standard settings are suitable for M5 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY and AUDUSD. You can also customize the EA the way you want.
The system applies martingale. Please keep in mind that this is a risky strategy!
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/miloneg
Parameters
- Use Autolot - enable auto lot calculation;
- Step Autolot - balance step, at which a lot is increased;
- Lot Fixed (Start Lot Autolot) - fixed lot (initial lot for the auto lot);
- Magic Number - unique EA magic number;
- Limit orders day - limit opening grid orders within a day;
- TakeProfit - take profit;
- Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders;
- Step for grid - grid step;
- Use Moving Average - enable the Moving Average filter;
- Period MA - moving average period;
- Distance from MA - distance to the moving average.
Zom is a good EA, with real money management. And set up correctly