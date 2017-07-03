Zom EA

5

Zom EA is an automated trading system. Trades are made after detecting patterns on complete bars. It is also possible to trade with an auto lot. A moving average is used to sort out trades. Standard settings are suitable for M5 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY and AUDUSD. You can also customize the EA the way you want.

The system applies martingale. Please keep in mind that this is a risky strategy!

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/miloneg


Parameters

  • Use Autolot - enable auto lot calculation;
  • Step Autolot - balance step, at which a lot is increased;
  • Lot Fixed (Start Lot Autolot) - fixed lot (initial lot for the auto lot);
  • Magic Number - unique EA magic number;
  • Limit orders day - limit opening grid orders within a day;
  • TakeProfit - take profit;
  • Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders;
  • Step for grid - grid step;
  • Use Moving Average - enable the Moving Average filter;
  • Period MA - moving average period;
  • Distance from MA - distance to the moving average.
Reviews 8
166953
190
166953 2020.06.18 19:30 
 

Zom is a good EA, with real money management. And set up correctly

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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Abyss EA
Bogdan Yarotskiy
Experts
Abyss EA is a long-term Expert Advisor using the breakthrough of price levels in its algorithm. The EA sets the buy stop and sell stop orders at certain levels. All trades are accompanied by stop losses exceeding the expected profit several times. Profitable trades are accompanied by a trailing stop triggered when the order reaches a certain profit. All trades are closed on the selected day of week, so there is no sitting out the losses. You are also able to use the auto lot. The EA does not use
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Andrei Toader Micu
638
Andrei Toader Micu 2020.06.20 23:51 
 

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166953
190
166953 2020.06.18 19:30 
 

Zom is a good EA, with real money management. And set up correctly

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.05.10 15:15 
 

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Konstantin Grebenshikov
1775
Konstantin Grebenshikov 2018.05.02 10:09 
 

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Andrey Litvichenko
7689
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.22 08:55 
 

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[Deleted] 2017.08.20 22:26 
 

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Nork
6187
Nork 2017.07.22 19:23 
 

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Vladimir Sadov
225
Vladimir Sadov 2017.07.09 16:57 
 

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