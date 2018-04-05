Abab CV

The Abab CV professional expert system was developed to analyze markets based on indicators of two Moving Averages and a special filtering system, the system does not allow holding a deal or a series of deals for too long, while at the same time it remains a reliable system precisely because the basic indicators are simple and without redrawing. Like other trading robots, this robot is based on technical analysis methods. The indication is based on two Moving Averages and a special indicator, which shows the moments of changes in the market in impulses. This is one of the most obvious assistants, absolutely indispensable for trading. Similar models are used by many professional traders. A trader using this robot can automatically follow a position, avoiding a stop loss, but approaching it as much as possible. The program is based on generally recognized indicators and methods of technical analysis. The EA handles errors correctly and works reliably on the market. Works with capital from $100! The EA uses the basic concepts: trailing, stop loss and take profit. It has an important function - the correct calculation of risk (money management).

The Expert Advisor has several interesting features. In addition to the fact that each indicator can work on its own period, the possibility of shifting indicators is also actively used and the approach of reading from the specified bar is also used, that is, not necessarily from the zero bar on which the signal is only being formed. In general, the bot works in such a way that it analyzes three indicators and only when these indicators completely match, the expert generates a signal to enter the market. Optimize the EA with the balance+sharp ratio parameter.

Parameter overview:
  • TypeFilling - Gets the type of order execution by the balance (for different brokers in different ways).
  • Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
  • ActiveTF – The period on which the Expert Advisor works.
  • Lot - Lot, if set then the Risk field does not work.
  • Risk - Risk, determines the lot automatically relative to the deposit.
  • LimitMaxLot - Limit on the maximum lot.
  • LimitOrders - Limit on the maximum number of orders in a series.
  • GridMMOn - Switch or Grid or Martingale.
  • GridStep - Restriction on the minimum step in the order grid.
  • StopLoss – StopLoss.
  • Take Profit – Take Profit.
  • TrailingStart - Trailing start level.
  • TrailingStop - Trailing stop level.
  • InversionSignal - Signal inversion.
  • Ma1TF, Ma1Length, Ma1IndexFirstSignal - Parameters of the first Moving Average indicator.
  • Ma1TF, Ma1Length, Ma1IndexFirstSignal - Parameters of the second Moving Average indicator.
  • ComplexVectorHLTF, LevelComplexVectorHL - Filter indicator parameters.
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Experts
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A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
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The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
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The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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