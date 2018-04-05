The Abab CV professional expert system was developed to analyze markets based on indicators of two Moving Averages and a special filtering system, the system does not allow holding a deal or a series of deals for too long, while at the same time it remains a reliable system precisely because the basic indicators are simple and without redrawing. Like other trading robots, this robot is based on technical analysis methods. The indication is based on two Moving Averages and a special indicator, which shows the moments of changes in the market in impulses. This is one of the most obvious assistants, absolutely indispensable for trading. Similar models are used by many professional traders. A trader using this robot can automatically follow a position, avoiding a stop loss, but approaching it as much as possible. The program is based on generally recognized indicators and methods of technical analysis. The EA handles errors correctly and works reliably on the market. Works with capital from $100! The EA uses the basic concepts: trailing, stop loss and take profit. It has an important function - the correct calculation of risk (money management).





The Expert Advisor has several interesting features. In addition to the fact that each indicator can work on its own period, the possibility of shifting indicators is also actively used and the approach of reading from the specified bar is also used, that is, not necessarily from the zero bar on which the signal is only being formed. In general, the bot works in such a way that it analyzes three indicators and only when these indicators completely match, the expert generates a signal to enter the market. Optimize the EA with the balance+sharp ratio parameter.





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