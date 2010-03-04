Acl gold

ACL GOLD is a complete automated expert advisor for trading on Gold/USD market.
Price domain has been predicted by logical equations and calculations that provide a reasonable and reliable trend and consider the dynamic momentum to take positions.
ACL GOLD brings safe position management with low risk trades to keep user properties safe and makes minimum loss.
At the same time profits levels could be developed on the trades at any tikes of market to catch any opportunities. It must be noticed that EA’s settings need to be updated to make best efficiency. 
ACL GOLD has been tested and successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions using real ticks with 99,9% quality in a period of 5 years.

features:
  • LOW drawdown.
  • Equity Protection: In precent of initial balance.  e.g. 70 means if your equity goes below 70% of initial balance, No more trades are taken.
  • Not sensitive to broker and VPS.
  • It does not use grid or martingale.
  • It has a Stoploss for each trade.
  • Built-in volatility filter, optimized for GOLD.
  • The EA does not use news filters.
  • The EA is being tested on the entire available history.
  • Easy and simple EA setup.
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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