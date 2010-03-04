ACL GOLD is a complete automated expert advisor for trading on Gold/USD market.

Price domain has been predicted by logical equations and calculations that provide a reasonable and reliable trend and consider the dynamic momentum to take positions.

ACL GOLD brings safe position management with low risk trades to keep user properties safe and makes minimum loss.

At the same time profits levels could be developed on the trades at any tikes of market to catch any opportunities. It must be noticed that EA’s settings need to be updated to make best efficiency.

ACL GOLD has been tested and successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions using real ticks with 99,9% quality in a period of 5 years.





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