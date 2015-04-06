Hi, all. This is my new Expert - Forex Golden Support and Resistance EA . The EA works only on very popular instrument (EURUSD). It shows stable trading during last 10 years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable take profit and stop loss.

The Expert is very simple to use. You don't need optimization for it, it has been already done for you. You just set EA on the chart and all. App works 24/5.

Settings of EA are very simple. Even newbies can understand it.

Minimal Deposit - 100$. For accounts with JPY currency 10000 JPY.

Timeframe 1 H.





The work of this EA based off calculation of lower low and higher high and paint lines at those levels .Support and Resistance levels have been found by special algorithms of machine learning technologies and statistical methods.













Settings





FIXED LOT





MAGIC NUMBER





TAKE - Take Profit, Pips





LOSS - Stop Loss, Pips





Last Bars





HighColor





LowColor













Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.



