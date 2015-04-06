Forex Golden Support and Resistance EA

Hi, all. This is my new Expert -  Forex Golden Support and Resistance EA . The EA works only on very popular instrument (EURUSD). It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable take profit and stop loss.

The Expert is very simple to use. You don't need optimization for it, it has been already done for you. You just set EA on the chart and all. App works 24/5. 

Settings of EA are very simple. Even newbies can understand it.

Minimal Deposit - 100$. For accounts with JPY currency 10000 JPY.  

Timeframe 1 H.


The work of this EA based off calculation of lower low and higher high and paint lines at those levels .Support and Resistance levels have been found by special algorithms of machine learning technologies and statistical methods. 




Settings


FIXED LOT  


MAGIC NUMBER


TAKE - Take Profit, Pips


LOSS - Stop Loss, Pips


Last Bars


HighColor


LowColor




Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.


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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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5 (2)
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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