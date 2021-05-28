Dream Catcher Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Dream Catcher Pro
This is a Scalping indicator for MetaTrader 4 platform based on Moving average crossover strategy.
Dream Catcher Pro is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal.
Unlike other Indicators , Dream Catcher Pro provides better signals and is able to identified prolonged trends .
the indicator painting arrows and histogram channel that assist you for scalping trading system .
Advantages of the indicator
- Perfect for scalping.
- Generates minimum false signals.
- Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
- Works on all timeframes.
- Works on any financial instruments: FOREX, Cryptos , Metals , CFD.
- The indicator do not repaint.