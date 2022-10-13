Auto SL TP Manager

Expert Advisor for Automatic Stop Loss and Take profit , calculated by Pips and cover all major pairs .

you can activated the EA in your chart then place orders manually and the EA will be place TP and SL automatically for all opened orders , covered Buy market , Sell Market , Buy stop , Sell Stop , Buy limit , Sell limit .

it is an easier tool that help you manage your order without effort .

10 Pips = 100 Points

Pending orders SL and TP will be placed once order is activated .

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67469?source=Site