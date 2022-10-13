Auto SL TP Manager

Expert Advisor for Automatic Stop Loss and Take profit , calculated by Pips and cover all major pairs .

you can activated the EA in your chart then place orders manually and the EA will be place TP and SL automatically for all opened orders , covered Buy market , Sell Market , Buy stop , Sell Stop , Buy limit , Sell limit .

it is an easier tool that help you manage your order without effort .

10 Pips = 100 Points

Pending orders SL and TP will be placed once order is activated .

MT4 Version  : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67469?source=Site

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Utilities
Expert Advisor for Automatic Stop Loss and Take profit , calculated by points and cover all major pairs . you can activated the EA in your chart then place orders manually and the EA will be place TP and SL automatically for all opened orders , covered Buy market , Sell Market , Buy stop , Sell Stop , Buy limit , Sell limit . it is an easier tool that help you manage your order without effort . 100 Points = 10 Pips MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87655?source=Site
Dream Catcher Pro
Oussama Mansour
Indicators
Dream Catcher Pro  This is a Scalping indicator for MetaTrader  4 platform based on Moving average crossover strategy. Dream Catcher Pro   is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. Unlike  other Indicators  ,  Dream Catcher Pro  provides better signals and is able to identified prolonged trends . the indicator painting arrows and histogram channel that assist you for scalping trading system . Advantages of the indicator Perfect for scalping. Generates minimum false signals.
Delete all Market and pending orders EA
Oussama Mansour
Utilities
The  Expert Advisor   is designed for quick and easy one-click trading to close market and pending orders in all pairs .  there is one click button to close all market pending orders and one click button to close all pending orders .  in the settings you have an options to adjust the corner and the width and front type and front color and front size .  it is an easy EA that help you to delete pending orders and close market orders . 
Forex Golden Support and Resistance EA
Oussama Mansour
Experts
Hi, all. This is my new Expert -  Forex Golden Support and Resistance EA . The EA works only on very popular instrument (EURUSD). It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable take profit and stop loss. The Expert is very simple to use. You don't need optimization for it, it has been already done for you. You just set EA on the chart and all. App works 24/5.  Settings of EA are very simple. Even newbies can understand
Time Zone EA
Oussama Mansour
Experts
Time Zone EA  is a fully automated robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy that calculate high and low from X time to X time and place orders once market breaks those levels , advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Does not need forced optimization. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.   Requirements Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY Timeframe H1 Minimum deposit  $100
Forex Support Resistance
Oussama Mansour
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! Forex Support Resistance  is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features. it calculate highest high and lowest low of Previous X bars with possibility to select timeframe as desired . also it display the values of highest high and lowest low of Previous bar as a comment at the main chart . Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger poi
Partial Close Forex EA
Oussama Mansour
5 (1)
Utilities
The easiest to use Partial Close Forex EA   How Partial Close EA works? this is an automated MT4 EA to handle the management of trades for my system of “Take Profits”, “Stop Losses” and “Partial Closes”. The EA should be attached to each of trading charts. The EA can also be control via mobile MT4. When you place a market trade, the EA will setup a grid (hidden from broker) on the chart showing TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL (which can be seen). The SL will be based on the price you set on my mobile MT4
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