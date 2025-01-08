Swing Point Model

Introducing the Swing Point Model Indicator – A Professional Trading Tool

The Swing Point Model Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to capture market structure and identify potential trading opportunities. With a logical and transparent approach, the Swing Point Model helps you gain deeper market insights and make precise trading decisions.

This is multiple Timeframe indicator so you can choose Higher timeframe for detect Swing point model

What Is the Swing Point Model?

The Swing Point Model is based on the behavior of three consecutive candles to identify key pivot points:

  1. The first candle establishes the price range.
  2. The second candle manipulates one side of this range (manipulation).
  3. The third candle moves toward the opposite side, presenting a clear trading opportunity.

Trading rule:

  • If the second candle exceeds the high of the first candle, the target will be the low of the first candle, and vice versa.

Timeframe Alignment

The Swing Point Model Indicator is designed to align with various timeframes, optimizing your trading strategy:

  • Monthly swing points -> Trade using H4 MMxM model.
  • Weekly swing points -> Trade using H1 MMxM model.
  • Daily swing points -> Trade using M15 MMxM model.
  • H4 swing points -> Trade using M5 MMxM model.

How to Trade with the Swing Point Model

Trading setup flow:

  1. Identify swing points at key levels on higher timeframes (HTF).
  2. Follow the timeframe alignment.
  3. Look for "stop hunt" signals (stop-loss hunting) on lower timeframes.
  4. Observe SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence.
  5. Enter trades based on CISD (Change in Structure Dynamics) or OB (Order Block).

Why Focus on Manipulation?

Manipulation is crucial as it leads to market expansion. The key is to wait for the second candle to close within the range of the first candle. Once this is confirmed, the focus shifts to the third candle – the moment that offers the best trading opportunity.

Enhance Your Trading with the Swing Point Model

The Swing Point Model Indicator not only helps you identify trading opportunities but also improves risk management and maximizes profitability. It is the perfect tool for both professional traders and beginners.

Get your Swing Point Model Indicator today and trade the market like a pro!


Recommended products
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Indicators
MSnR Lines is a custom indicator designed to display Support and Resistance levels on a chart. These levels are based on Malaysian Support and Resistance theory, which defines levels not as areas but as specific price levels derived from line chart peaks and valleys. Features: Three types of levels: A-Level, V-Level, and Gap Level. Freshness indication for levels: Fresh levels are more significant than unfresh levels. Customizable color and style for fresh and unfresh levels. Option to display o
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
Trend Master Chart is the trend indicator you need. It overlays the chart and uses color coding to define different market trends/moves. It uses an algorithm that combines two moving averages and different oscillators. The periods of these three elements are modifiable. It works on any time-frame and any Pair. At a glance you will be able to identify an upward or downward trend and the different entry points into this trend. For example during a marked upward trend (light green color) the diffe
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (5)
Indicators
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicators
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this MT5 indicator adapts to your unique approach, helping you detect
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Leveler MT5
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicators
Leveler –   Draws support and resistance grid levels, and key bar-based zones. Core Features: Support/Resistance Grid (Round Numbers) Leveler includes a dual-layer grid system with pre-configured round number levels. Each symbol can be assigned a custom phase size based on market characteristics—larger phase sizes for high-volume markets, smaller for low-volume ones. The indicator supports   32 symbols , and each symbol must be named exactly as listed in your broker’s Market Watch. Fully Config
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. The indicator displays: T
Power of Three ICT Indicator SMC MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Power of Three ICT Indicator in Smart Money Concept MT5 The Power of Three Indicator is an advanced trading tool available for MetaTrader 5 , designed to highlight three crucial market phases: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution , which align with Smart Money trading principles. These phases represent distinct price behaviors, guiding traders in analyzing market stability, liquidity movements, and directional trends. The indicator marks accumulation zones with red boxes, while manipulat
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
Incinerat8
Paulos Ngwenya
Indicators
This algorithm uses real time data to generate signals with an accuracy rate of 80%. It shows entries and where you should place both the stoploss and the take profit for each trade. It determines trend! It can even help you to become a signal provider! And it can generate up to 8 signals a day! You get access to a free forex trading community  Operates on any broker compatible to synthetic indices and forex   if you need any assistance whatsapp +2774 35 35 744 or telegram link @pipsempire01
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Heiken Ashi Smoothed New
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
This indicator is the same as the popular Heiken Ashi Smoothed. The Heikin Ashi indicator for MetaTrader 5 already exists, but it has two disadvantages: It paints the candles not accurate. It's not possible to change the candle width. See also Heikin Ashi in MQL5 Code Base . In this version there are no such disadvantages.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (90)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.88 (16)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PipRush MT5
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.66 (50)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (17)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (11)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.88 (8)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
More from author
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
Indicators
OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Real SMC same with Lux method for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
5 (3)
Indicators
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price a
SMC setup 3 Minor OB and Trend Proof for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction The "Smart Money Concept" transcends mere technical trading strategies; it embodies a comprehensive philosophy elucidating market dynamics. Central to this concept is the acknowledgment that influential market participants manipulate price actions, presenting challenges for retail traders. As a "retail trader", aligning your strategy with the behavior of "Smart Money," primarily market makers, is paramount. Understanding their trading patterns, which revolve around supply, de
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
FREE
ICT Silver Bullet Lux on MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet   here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
5 (1)
Indicators
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
Minh Truong Pham
2.5 (2)
Experts
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
FREE
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
Indicators
The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Nadaraya Watson envelope for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson Estimator. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on kernel smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology. Please note that the indicator is subject to repainting. The triangle labels are designed so that the indicator remains useful in real-time applications. Settings Window Size: Determin
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
Indicators
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review