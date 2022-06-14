Mirrorized Moving Averages

I always wondered if I can have multiple time frame Moving average on same chart , it is not possible , now with my Indicator is possible , As you know Moving average is lagging not leading indicator , but how can I predict future levels of it ?





I came with this idea , I hope you will like it , I made a Mirror of Moving average , the other side of specific time will be shown in the other side of the chart where the price didnt reach yet , that will help you to know the levels you can start sell or buy , the Focal point or level which the mirror will take place , is another moving average of current time frame , you need to decide what is that TF and what are the candles count you are going to use.





if you have any comments or advise , pleasure to hear.





FYI , this indicator is going to expire on 31st July















