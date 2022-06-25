Elliot Waves Master

Hello Everyone ,





I am not an Elliot pro , but I promise to let you see it in a different way , have you ever considered to see 3 probabilities of different time frames on same chart ?

this will not only enhance your trades entry , but will give you confidence and certainty when everything is not clear.





in my indicator you will be able to select 3 time frames of your choice , define number of candles per each time frame , give the color per each trend (Bearish or Bullish), not only that , you can define RSI as assistant in decision making , displayed top to the left , also you be able to know which color is for which time frame by color as per the comment , moreover , you are free to set up the wave 2 & Wave 4 correction percentages , it's very powerful indicator and worth your time to try , you have it for free for 5 weeks , let me know if you are looking for any additions or features to work on when I get some free time.





Enjoy it

Updates

Version 12.5

For some reason I can't upload it here, will try ASAP















