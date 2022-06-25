Elliot Waves Master

Hello Everyone , 


I am not an Elliot pro , but I promise to let you see it in a different way , have you ever considered to see 3 probabilities of different time frames on same chart ?

this will not only enhance your trades entry , but will give you confidence and certainty when everything is not clear.


in my indicator you will be able to select 3 time frames of your choice , define number of candles per each time frame , give the color per each trend (Bearish or Bullish), not only that , you can define RSI as assistant in decision making , displayed top to the left , also you be able to know which color is for which time frame by color as per the comment , moreover , you are free to set up the wave 2 & Wave 4 correction percentages , it's very powerful indicator and worth your time to try , you have it for free for 5 weeks , let me know if you are looking for any additions or features to work on when I get some free time.


Enjoy it

Updates 

Version 12.5

For some reason I can't upload it here, will try ASAP 





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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Andrew PitchFork
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
4 (4)
Indicators
Andrew Pitch fork is one of the most interesting string trend & Channel & Fibo technical analysis , it's like ALL in ONE tool would be very enough for you. Using 2 Andrew pitch Forks with 2 different time frames on same chart is really very hard working and might be impossible , but with this indicator is possible now , moreover , using this method as Candle Volume based  analysis give strong trust for your trade. I assume if you are having 1 daily pith fork lets say with 22 Candle value , and
FREE
ZamanCyclesPOC
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
Everyone knows how to analyze the market , which level to buy / sell  this is an easy job , which leads to unusual horrible loses , very little few people knows WHEN then enter the market , time is Money , this is the key!!! This version is a Proof of concept limited version of ZamanCYcles founded here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81883?source=Site +Market+Product+Page This works Only on 3 Minutes Time frame for 45 Candles Get rest of planets and more than 10 other algorithms to pred
FREE
Mirrorized Moving Averages
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
I always wondered if I can have multiple time frame Moving average on same chart , it is not possible , now with my Indicator is possible , As you know Moving average is lagging not leading indicator , but how can I predict future levels of it ? I came with this idea , I hope you will like it , I made a Mirror of Moving average , the other side of specific time will be shown in the other side of the chart where the price didnt reach yet , that will help you to know the levels you can start sell
FREE
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
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charles cash
31
charles cash 2022.07.28 09:05 
 

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Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
5135
Reply from developer Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef 2022.07.28 17:59
I may modify this to show or hide, no worries, give me few days as I got busy with my work, but what do you mean by tables?, send me a screen shot of it please
Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2022.07.20 21:16 
 

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mohammed fathy
277
mohammed fathy 2022.07.09 18:31 
 

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dennis oppong
18
dennis oppong 2022.07.09 02:07 
 

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nourmediatv
54
nourmediatv 2022.07.03 23:32 
 

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Ruhail Ashraf Khan
631
Ruhail Ashraf Khan 2022.06.29 08:09 
 

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Lully
118
Lully 2022.06.27 21:52 
 

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merhou
44
merhou 2022.06.27 12:26 
 

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هيثم عطية
58
هيثم عطية 2022.06.27 11:10 
 

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ZYADRADY
34
ZYADRADY 2022.06.26 23:39 
 

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Mohamed Abdelrady
99
Mohamed Abdelrady 2022.06.26 20:44 
 

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