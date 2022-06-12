ZamanCyclesPOC

Everyone knows how to analyze the market , which level to buy / sell 

this is an easy job , which leads to unusual horrible loses , very little few people knows WHEN then enter the market , time is Money , this is the key!!!


This version is a Proof of concept limited version of ZamanCYcles founded here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81883?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

This works Only on 3 Minutes Time frame for 45 Candles

Get rest of planets and more than 10 other algorithms to predict time, by buying the Full version mentioned above.



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5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Andrew PitchFork
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
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Andrew Pitch fork is one of the most interesting string trend & Channel & Fibo technical analysis , it's like ALL in ONE tool would be very enough for you. Using 2 Andrew pitch Forks with 2 different time frames on same chart is really very hard working and might be impossible , but with this indicator is possible now , moreover , using this method as Candle Volume based  analysis give strong trust for your trade. I assume if you are having 1 daily pith fork lets say with 22 Candle value , and
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I always wondered if I can have multiple time frame Moving average on same chart , it is not possible , now with my Indicator is possible , As you know Moving average is lagging not leading indicator , but how can I predict future levels of it ? I came with this idea , I hope you will like it , I made a Mirror of Moving average , the other side of specific time will be shown in the other side of the chart where the price didnt reach yet , that will help you to know the levels you can start sell
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The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
Elliot Waves Master
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
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Hello Everyone ,  I am not an Elliot pro , but I promise to let you see it in a different way , have you ever considered to see 3 probabilities of different time frames on same chart ? this will not only enhance your trades entry , but will give you confidence and certainty when everything is not clear. in my indicator you will be able to select 3 time frames of your choice , define number of candles per each time frame , give the color per each trend (Bearish or Bullish), not only that , you
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mohammed fathy
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nourmediatv
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Mohamed Abdelrady
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Mohamed Abdelrady 2022.06.27 17:09 
 

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ZYADRADY
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هيثم عطية
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