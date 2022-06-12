ZamanCyclesPOC

Everyone knows how to analyze the market , which level to buy / sell

this is an easy job , which leads to unusual horrible loses , very little few people knows WHEN then enter the market , time is Money , this is the key!!!





This version is a Proof of concept limited version of ZamanCYcles founded here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81883?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

This works Only on 3 Minutes Time frame for 45 Candles

Get rest of planets and more than 10 other algorithms to predict time, by buying the Full version mentioned above.







