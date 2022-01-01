Smart Channel M5

5

The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically.

Features

  • Money Management (Calculates Risk-Reward ratio, Volume, profit and loss)
  • Trend-Age-Aware Risk Management
  • Smart greedy algorithm for stop-loss trailing
  • Hides Stop-Loss and Take-Profit from your broker
  • Status reports through push notifications, email and popup alerts
  • Supports both pending and instant execution order types
  • Share your channel configuration with your friends
  • Shows channel configuration errors and warnings
  • Easy adjustment graphically and numerically
  • Trailing Stop-Loss and Take-Profit
  • Spread specification table


  Please don't hesitate to contact me directly if you have any question or difficulty related to this product. You will get instant responses to your questions sent through MQL5 messenger.
  Watch the tutorial video at the end of this description.
How To Test Smart Channel EA

Smart Channel EA can be tested using the Metatrader Strategy Tester. Since this EA uses many graphical objects and the graphical events work only on live charts but not in the Strategy Tester, you won't be able to configure the channel graphically using the tester. Therefore we have programmed a set of graphically configured test cases to the EA to let you test most of it's features easily.


Use the following steps to test this EA:

  1. Open the strategy tester (Ctrl + R)
  2. Go to the Overview tab, click Visualize and from the Expert dropdown select Smart Channel EA
  3. Go to the Inputs tab and select a test case(Each test case name shows the Symbol, Timefame and the Start Date of the channel)
  4. Go back to the Settings tab and select the Symbol and Timefame based on the selected test case
  5. Set the Start Date based on the selected test case
  6. Set the End Date to one or two months later
  7. Adjust other parameters as you like
  8. Start the tester
  9. Since graphical objects do not work properly in the tester you might experience a delay in repositioning the panel while resizing the tester window. So before the tester starts, maximize the tester window.

Please note that all graphical objects including buttons do not work in the tester environment. It works on live charts properly as described in the tutorial video.


Reviews 1
Roc_StormWings
104
Roc_StormWings 2024.04.06 01:25 
 

1- This is a professional job and execution from the financial and trading perspective, as it allows for a wide variety of ideas in statistical consistency. 2- Intuitive and informative UI implementation very elegant design 3- Low maintenance and high-performance code execution It makes my work easy and constant, especially risk management, as I trade on a minimum of 112 charts. I hope this product keeps improving to consider scaling 1 EA for all charts for risk distribution and operation performance other than that 10/10 recommend

Reply to review