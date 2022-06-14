CoPilot EA
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 14 June 2022
FREE for limited time!
CoPilot EA is an add-on EA to provide additional Order & Risk Management for other EAs.Want more control and Telegram support? Check out CoPilot Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82009
Do you have favorite EAs that trade well, and you want additional control over it?
Do you run multiple EAs on same account and you need a way to manage Risks and Orders from account level?
CoPilot is the best companion for you!
Features:
- Addition Order & Risk Management to other EAs running on the account (Orders by EAs and/or Manual Orders)
- Global / EA / Pair based Take Profit / Stop Loss (Amount or Percentage Based)
- Close All Orders on Take Profit / Stop Loss
- Low / High Balance Protection
- On Chart Button Control
- Display Trading Statistic
- More to come!
CoPilot Setup:
- CoPilot: Load up CoPilot to one of the chart (Ideally do not use same Symbol and TimeFrame as other opened charts)
- CoPilot: Use the following guide to config CoPilot to your desire flavor
- ~ Happy Trading ~
CoPilot EA Config
|Variable
|Description
|RISK MANAGEMENT
|Order Management Mode
|Allow CoPilot to manage what types of orders [Global, Global (Current Pair), Any Orders of Listed EA, Any Orders of Listed EA (Current Pair)]
|Monitor EA Magics (Numeric, Comma delimited)
|List of all EA Magics that to be monitored by CoPilot, separate by comma (0 means manual orders) e.g. 0,20220601
|TP Amount
|Take Profit Amount (Account Global)
|SL Amount
|Stop Loss Amount (Account Global)
|TP Percentage
|Take Profit Percentage (Account Global)
|SL Percentage
|Stop Loss Percentage (Account Global)
|Close All on TP
|If CoPilot should Close All Orders on TP (Management Mode Based)
|Close All on SL
|If CoPilot should Close All Orders on SL (Management Mode Based)
|Close All on Low Balance
|Low Balance Limit to Close All (Management Mode Based)
|Close All on High Balance
|High Balance Limit to Close All (Management Mode Based)