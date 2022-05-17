                                                  ///XShea///

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Based on the logic of the indicator (MFI) applied to level crossovers. Only Scalping





After several months of testing and application in real account I have decided to make available

of buyers this valuable tool with which if the corresponding rules are followed

You will be able to get very good profits on your forex accounts.









This indicator is programmed to send sound alerts and push notifications.









Application mode:





Work only in Periods of time greater than M5 For Stop Loss (SL) levels, take the last previous support or resistance as a reference For Take Profit (TP) levels Set a 1/4 with reference to the second point of this application mode









Contact for more information:









WhatsApp: +5930962863284













AFTER THE PURCHASE, CONTACT ME TO SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL GUIDE BY DRIVE ON HOW YOU CAN GET THE MOST POSSIBLE BENEFIT FROM THIS TOOL.





PRACTICAL GUIDE IN PDF ON HOW TO TAKE THE BEST TICKETS.

VIP TEMPLATE TO GUIDE YOU IN A BETTER TREND.

PERSONALIZED ADVICE.