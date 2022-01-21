God Spike Crash

Here comes to you the indicator that is going to revolutionize trading with CRASH synthetic indices on the Deriv mt5 trading platform.




God Spike Crash.



Main features:

  1. Serves only in CRASH indices.
  2. It has a trend filter.
  3. Send alerts only when the market is down.
  4. Sound alerts.
  5. You can send alerts to mobile.


How to use:

  • Apply in temporalities of m1 and m5.
  • Wait for the sound alert.
  • Analyze that there is a strong trend or that it has already started.
  • Do not take alert at the end of the trend.
  • Find a reasonable daily profit.
  • Have adequate risk management for the capital held.
  • Don't over leverage.



Contact for more information:




WhatsApp: +5930962863284




Here you can find my indicator for BOOM Indices.

https://mql5.com/8bw9b


AFTER THE PURCHASE, CONTACT ME TO SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL GUIDE ON HOW YOU CAN GET THE MOST POSSIBLE USE OF THIS TOOL.



Reviews 1
Israr Hussain Shah
6960
Israr Hussain Shah 2023.09.15 02:53 
 

Product is good if you are on boom crash index use with supply demand and chat with owner

