God Spike Crash
- Indicators
- Pedro Luis Oiaz Villamar
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Here comes to you the indicator that is going to revolutionize trading with CRASH synthetic indices on the Deriv mt5 trading platform.
God Spike Crash.
Main features:
- Serves only in CRASH indices.
- It has a trend filter.
- Send alerts only when the market is down.
- Sound alerts.
- You can send alerts to mobile.
How to use:
- Apply in temporalities of m1 and m5.
- Wait for the sound alert.
- Analyze that there is a strong trend or that it has already started.
- Do not take alert at the end of the trend.
- Find a reasonable daily profit.
- Have adequate risk management for the capital held.
- Don't over leverage.
Contact for more information:
WhatsApp: +5930962863284
Here you can find my indicator for BOOM Indices.
AFTER THE PURCHASE, CONTACT ME TO SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL GUIDE ON HOW YOU CAN GET THE MOST POSSIBLE USE OF THIS TOOL.
Product is good if you are on boom crash index use with supply demand and chat with owner