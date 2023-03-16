Kintech Gold MT4

Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Attach to any timeframe

Min deposit: 3000$ - Calculate profit by month

EA input instruction:

1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set

- Input [3. Max spread]: 55

- Input [9. Step point]: 100

2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set

- Input [3. Max spread]: 550

- Input [9. Step point]: 1000

3. If you want to attach to one more Window, please set input [1. Number EA] to any number you want (eg: from 1 to 9)







If you want daily trade, this signal maybe not suit with you. Because, Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results

Please use cent account if you not enough money



Important: Please withdraw all profit weekly or monthly

