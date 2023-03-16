Kintech Gold MT4

Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Attach to any timeframe

Min deposit: 3000$ - Calculate profit by month

EA input instruction:

1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set

- Input [3. Max spread]: 55

- Input [9. Step point]: 100

2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set

- Input [3. Max spread]: 550

- Input [9. Step point]: 1000

3. If you want to attach to one more Window, please set input [1. Number EA] to any number you want (eg: from 1 to 9)



If you want daily trade, this signal maybe not suit with you. Because, Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results


Please use cent account if you not enough money


Important: Please withdraw all profit weekly or monthly


Risk Warning: Trading Forex and Leveraged Financial Instruments involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose and should ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Before trading, please take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives.
Important: Please withdraw all profit weekly or monthly
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22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
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Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 If you want daily trade, this signal maybe not suit with
Multi Risk Management
Doan Van Hai
Utilities
Risk Management Tool - Multi symbols: any symbol you want to manage - Manage manual orders / orders by EA - Limit spread - Open order by timeframe: 1m, 5m, 15m, 30m... - Auto set SL/TP by point range - Close orders by symbol - DCA / Martin option - Limit lot for DCA - Martin feature - Close all order when reach drawdown limit - Can set trading time: open hour - close hour - disable on Friday/Monday
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