EximScalper EA

Experience the power of martingale at its best when scalping!! Thats it, this EA keeps the Drawdown at its lows hence runs the account on a low risk when capturing reasonable returns depending on the lotsize, martingale multiplier and targets configuration.

This is favourable for most currencies depending on configuration. Test the EA first on the currency to trade before installing it on your real account.

Contact the author of the EA after purchase to be added to a private group and channel when you will be kept updated on with the setting files for the EA.

     (Forward testing done on exness mt4).

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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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