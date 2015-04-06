EximScalper EA

Experience the power of martingale at its best when scalping!! Thats it, this EA keeps the Drawdown at its lows hence runs the account on a low risk when capturing reasonable returns depending on the lotsize, martingale multiplier and targets configuration.

This is favourable for most currencies depending on configuration. Test the EA first on the currency to trade before installing it on your real account.

Contact the author of the EA after purchase to be added to a private group and channel when you will be kept updated on with the setting files for the EA.

(Forward testing done on exness mt4).