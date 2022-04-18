EA Rough Duster

This trading expert advisors trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts.

Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss.

Its consistent profit curves proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the markets. Advising to be used as it is to reduce risk and for healthy trading.

This expert does not use a stop loss & by so doesn't reduce trading accounts by fractions.



When testing, download PERIOD_M5 & PERIOOD_M15 History data, and Configure the CHART_TIMEFRAME as PERIOD_M5. Indicators_Timeframe to PERIOD_M15 and also when running on real account, or you may configure as you wish according to your favorite Trading plan.

Take Profit input Values can be changed to 150 for optimum performance... this is an ideal EA for medium risk traders..

Choose your broker & account type with keen & trade with the appropriate account balance & leverage..

After purchasing the EA, kindly contact me so that i can add you to a group where we will be sharing.

(Forward testing done on exness mt4).













