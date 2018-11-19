Delta EMA

Delta EMA is a momentum indicator based on the changes of closing price from one bar to the next. It displays a histogram of the exponential moving average of those changes, showing magnitude and direction of trend. Positive delta values are displayed as green bars, and negative delta values are displayed as red bars. The transition from negative to positive delta, or from positive to negative delta, indicates trend reversal. Transition bars that exceed a user specified value are displayed in bright green or bright red, alerting the trader to potential buy and sell signals. The screenshot shows a transition bar displayed as a buy signal because it exceeds the default threshold value on the H1 chart of the EUR/USD currency pair. The transitions back to negative delta show good exit points for the trade. The indicator is expressed in terms of percent change, averaged over the number of bars specified by the user, so settings that work for one currency pair can be applied to other pairs. 


Advantages

  • Indicates strength of momentum
  • Shows trend reversals
  • Provides buy and sell signals

Features

  • Audible alerts
  • E-mail alerts
  • Prints data to terminal
  • Adjustable parameters
  • Updates in real time
  • Accessible by external EA


Input variables

EMA periods:  The number of bars in the exponential moving average of delta. This number determines the alpha or smoothing factor of the moving average.

Alpha of EMA:  Here the user can specify the alpha of the EMA directly. If this value is zero, alpha is calculated from the "EMA periods" input variable. If it is greater than zero, it becomes the value of alpha and the value of "EMA periods" is ignored. The normal range of alpha is greater than zero, less than or equal to 1. When the value is 1, the calculation of EMA does not take the previous value of the EMA into account, and the EMA becomes the current delta.
 
Signal threshold:  A transition bar becomes a signal bar if it exceeds this value in the positive or negative direction. In that case, it is displayed as a bright green or bright red bar, and an audible alert can be sounded and an e-mail alert can be sent.  

Sound alert:  When set to true, indicator sounds an audible alert when a transition bar exceeds the value of input variable "Signal threshold," becoming a signal bar. The alert is sounded the first time the current bar exceeds the threshold value, and it is sounded when the close of a bar exceeds the threshold value. 

E-mail alert:  When set to a value greater than zero, the indicator sends an e-mail, to the a address specified by the user in Metatrader settings (Tools\Options\E-mail), when a transition bar exceeds the value of input variable "Signal threshold." Set this value to 2 to send an e-mail alert the first time the current bar exceeds the threshold value and when it closes above that value. Set this value to 1 to send an e-mail alert only when a bar closes above the threshold value. Set this value to 0 to disable e-mail alerts. 

Print deltas:  When set to true, the value of the EMA of delta at the open of every bar is printed to the terminal. 


The default values of "EMA periods" and "Signal threshold" work well on the H1 chart. Smaller values of "Signal threshold" work better on shorter timeframes, where changes from one bar to the next are less, and larger values work better on longer timeframes. Optimal values can be found by using the output of Delta EMA as input to an Expert Advisor and running the EA in Strategy Tester. The EMA of delta for the current bar not yet completed is updated at every incoming tick and is displayed in the upper-left corner of the indicator's window. This value, or the value at the close of any previous bar, can be accessed by an external Expert Advisor calling the iCustom() and CopyBuffer() functions. The link to iCustom() provides an example of how to do that. The number of the indicator buffer to access is 0. That buffer uses reverse indexing order, so the index for the value of the EMA of delta for the current bar is 0, the index for the value at the close of the preceding bar is 1, the index for bar before that is 2, and so on. Note that if more than one value is copied, the order of indexing can be preserved in the destination buffer by first calling ArraySetAsSeries() like this: ArraySetAsSeries(EA_Buffer, true).


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GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Probability Indicator displays volatility bands on the price chart and calculates probabilities of price exceeding specified levels for the next bar, taking trend into account. It does that by performing a statistical analysis of the completed bars in the chart's history, which may include years of data. The volatility bands differ from Bollinger bands in the calculation of standard deviation from the simple moving average, resulting in bands that envelop the range of price swings in a channel t
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