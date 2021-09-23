Alert INFO

An informational indicator that displays useful information on the chart, as well as notifies you about the occurrence of any event on the market.



Indicator shows:





Broker server time

Trading symbol and TF

Current profit in points, percent and in the deposit currency

Time until the end of the current bar

Current spread size





The indicator has an alert system that allows you to signal about any event on the chart:





Price move up or down

Break of any level in any direction





Signals can come in the form:



