Alert INFO

An informational indicator that displays useful information on the chart, as well as notifies you about the occurrence of any event on the market.


Indicator shows:

  • Broker server time
  • Trading symbol and TF
  • Current profit in points, percent and in the deposit currency
  • Time until the end of the current bar
  • Current spread size


The indicator has an alert system that allows you to signal about any event on the chart:

  • Price move up or down
  • Break of any level in any direction

Signals can come in the form:

  • Sound
  • Graphical (graph blinking in red)
  • Push notification to your smartphone
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5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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FiboMagic Pro
Ivan Zapuskalov
Indicators
This FiboMagic Pro indicator determines the direction of the trend and shows potential entry points at the end of the correction. The main essence of the indicator is that it takes the entire history of a trading instrument and draws trend lines based on it, determines the direction of the trend, and draws Fibonacci levels in its direction.   FiboMagic Pro shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear criteria for the entry point for breaking the countertrend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) C
FiboMagic Expert
Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in conjunction with the FiboMagic Pro indicator  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site+Profile   FiboMagic Pro shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear criteria for the entry point for breaking the countertrend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit point criteria based on levels FiboMagic Expert provides you with semi-automatic trading based on indicator signals, namely: The FiboMagic Expert Advisor provides you with semi-automatic trading
FiboMagic Auto
Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in tandem with the FiboMagic Pro indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site +Profile The FiboMagic Pro indicator shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear entry point criteria for breaking the counter-trend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit criteria based on levels The FiboMagic Auto Expert Advisor provides you with automatic trading based on the signals of the FiboMagic Pro indicator, namely: - analyzes the breakout of the cou
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