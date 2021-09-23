Alert INFO
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 September 2021
- Activations: 5
An informational indicator that displays useful information on the chart, as well as notifies you about the occurrence of any event on the market.
Indicator shows:
- Broker server time
- Trading symbol and TF
- Current profit in points, percent and in the deposit currency
- Time until the end of the current bar
- Current spread size
The indicator has an alert system that allows you to signal about any event on the chart:
- Price move up or down
- Break of any level in any direction
Signals can come in the form:
- Sound
- Graphical (graph blinking in red)
- Push notification to your smartphone
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