FiboMagic Pro

This FiboMagic Pro indicator determines the direction of the trend and shows potential entry points at the end of the correction.

The main essence of the indicator is that it takes the entire history of a trading instrument and draws trend lines based on it, determines the direction of the trend, and draws Fibonacci levels in its direction.

  FiboMagic Pro shows you:

1) Which way to trade
2) Clear criteria for the entry point for breaking the countertrend line in the Fibonacci structure

3) Clear criteria for the exit point based on Fibonacci levels

The FiboMagic Pro indicator works in tandem with the FiboMagic Expert advisor https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/68670

The Expert Advisor helps to open and follow trades based on indicator signals.

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Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in conjunction with the FiboMagic Pro indicator  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site+Profile   FiboMagic Pro shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear criteria for the entry point for breaking the countertrend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit point criteria based on levels FiboMagic Expert provides you with semi-automatic trading based on indicator signals, namely: The FiboMagic Expert Advisor provides you with semi-automatic trading
Alert INFO
Ivan Zapuskalov
Indicators
An informational indicator that displays useful information on the chart, as well as notifies you about the occurrence of any event on the market. Indicator shows: Broker server time Trading symbol and TF Current profit in points, percent and in the deposit currency Time until the end of the current bar Current spread size The indicator has an alert system that allows you to signal about any event on the chart: Price move up or down Break of any level in any direction Signals can come in t
FiboMagic Auto
Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in tandem with the FiboMagic Pro indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site +Profile The FiboMagic Pro indicator shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear entry point criteria for breaking the counter-trend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit criteria based on levels The FiboMagic Auto Expert Advisor provides you with automatic trading based on the signals of the FiboMagic Pro indicator, namely: - analyzes the breakout of the cou
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