This FiboMagic Pro indicator determines the direction of the trend and shows potential entry points at the end of the correction.





The main essence of the indicator is that it takes the entire history of a trading instrument and draws trend lines based on it, determines the direction of the trend, and draws Fibonacci levels in its direction.





FiboMagic Pro shows you:





1) Which way to trade

2) Clear criteria for the entry point for breaking the countertrend line in the Fibonacci structure