This Expert Advisor is used in conjunction with the FiboMagic Pro indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site+Profile

FiboMagic Pro shows you:

1) Which way to trade

2) Clear criteria for the entry point for breaking the countertrend line in the Fibonacci structure

3) Clear exit point criteria based on levels





FiboMagic Expert provides you with semi-automatic trading based on indicator signals, namely:

The FiboMagic Expert Advisor provides you with semi-automatic trading, namely:

- accompanies transactions,

- calculates the lot,

- sets TP and SL to certain levels,

- closes the deal on " Safe",

- moves SL to breakeven.

Also in the functionality of the Expert Advisor there is a "price filter", four Trailing stops and a set of Alerts.

ATTENTION!!! The EA is not tested in the strategy tester, it works only on a demo and real account in conjunction with the FibiMagic Pro indicator.