OBOS Overbought Oversold indicator for MT5

OBOS indicator


OBOS Indicator is an exclusive indicator to spot entries based on price action.
The OBOS Indicator is both effective and user friendly.
Indicator uses simple color codes and levels to indicate Overbought and Oversold conditions. No more headache.
The OBOS Indicator will only gives you indication when there are possible entries. Means you only get useful information.

Inputs of the indicator are:
  • MaxBars: number of bars to display in your chart
  • Smoothing period: number of bars to be used for indicator calculations
Trading rules:
  • wait for the indicator to give you an overbought or oversold signal (usually blue and magenta bars)
  • once signal comes out, wait for price to calm down (small bar or no bar in the indicator)
  • enter in the market with a SELL or BUY order

Please look at the screenshots attached for examples of entries applying the rules given above.
The indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
The indicator works fine with any time frame.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicators are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
👉 You can get the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.

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TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Dashboard Display indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Smart Moving Averages indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Market Momentum Alerter for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Market Momentum Alerter Market Momentum Alerter will inform you about danger to operate in the market. Imagine you see a very nice setup (Forex, Stocks, Indices) and you decide to place your trade... And you finally lose your trade and don't understand what happened. This can happen due to big operations in the market carried out by banks and big institutions. These operations are invisible for most people. Now with the Market Momentum Alerter you will be able to detect those operations...
Matrix indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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OBOS Overbought Oversold indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
OBOS indicator OBOS Indicator is an exclusive indicator to spot entries based on price action. The OBOS Indicator is both effective and user friendly. Indicator uses simple color codes and levels to indicate Overbought and Oversold conditions. No more headache. The OBOS Indicator will only gives you indication when there are possible entries. Means you only get useful information. Inputs of the indicator are: MaxBars : number of bars to display in your chart Smoothing period : number of ba
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator
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