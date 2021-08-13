Bottom Touch
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 August 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator Bottom Touch determines the bottom in the market, from which a rebound or a global reversal may start with a high probability.
Works best on more volatile markets and H1, H4, D1 timeframes.
Does not work on timeframes above W1.
Consists of two lines Green and Gray.
- Bounces from the Gray line occur less frequently, but have the highest probability of a bounce or even a market reversal.
- Bounces off the Green line are more frequent, but less likely to bounce.