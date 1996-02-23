NSA Night Scalper Algorithm MT5

NSA is designed to operate in the night market when the volume is low and everything tends to offset the movements, the basic idea is Newton's third law, thought that every action will have a reaction. The system detects the action and operates the reaction. Main strategy is using mean reversion on end of US season. Following the logic of Sir Newton, the magnitude of the action will be proportional to the reaction, that is, the greater the action, the greater the profit of our system.

NSA is a fully automated Night Scalper. It works good on all major currency pairs.

The EA does not use grid, martingale, averaging or other dangerous strategies.It uses fixed stoploss for every position.

General Strategy Definition

NSA enters trades only from the end of the American session of your broker to the beginning of the European session, so you must enter in the inputs the hour of your broker at which the American market closes.. This system holds only one position at the same time on each pairs.

NSA it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.

NSA it It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.



You can download the demo and test it yourself.



Nsa it Is the trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !





Recommendations



Symbol: All major currency pairs.

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

Stress-tests on historical data.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

