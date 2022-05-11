Panel Netting

Info - panel for NETTING account

The main (top) line shows the current profit (loss) for the current transaction - determined by calculation .

The bottom line displays information about the entire transaction. This information is collected from history.

The buttons "All orders" and "with financial results" show the data of the current position and all orders from the history (for the current deal).

Settings options:

English, Russian background color , text color , Profit color , Loss color the chart displays the opening price line customizable list of tool information: (left side of the panel)

Initial purchase margin



Initial selling margin



Price step value-points



Price step



price step cost



Price of 1 point



Contract Size



End date of auction



Spread in points



Min allowable price



Max allowable price



Base currency of the instrument



Profit currency



Balance



Free Margin



Facilities



Margin level



margin call



stop out



