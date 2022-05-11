Panel Netting
- Utilities
- Tatiana Shvedova
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 11 May 2022
- Activations: 10
Info - panel for NETTING account
The main (top) line shows the current profit (loss) for the current transaction - determined by calculation .
The bottom line displays information about the entire transaction. This information is collected from history.
The buttons "All orders" and "with financial results" show the data of the current position and all orders from the history (for the current deal).
Settings options:
- English, Russian
- background color , text color , Profit color , Loss color
- the chart displays the opening price line
- customizable list of tool information: (left side of the panel)
- Initial purchase margin
- Initial selling margin
- Price step value-points
- Price step
- price step cost
- Price of 1 point
- Contract Size
- End date of auction
- Spread in points
- Min allowable price
- Max allowable price
- Base currency of the instrument
- Profit currency
- Balance
- Free Margin
- Facilities
- Margin level
- margin call
- stop out