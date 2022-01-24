Elliott Waves Marker
- Utilities
- Tatiana Shvedova
- Version: 6.10
- Updated: 17 June 2022
- Activations: 10
Elliott Waves Marker is a panel for marking up a chart based on Elliott waves.
The utility allows you to quickly mark the graph (mark up, edit and delete).
Input parameters:
- Font : Ewapro, Arial, ElliottWaveMine. download fonts : https://disk .yandex.ru/d/Pxwg7cI_cYh6_Q
- the second "X" in triple combination ("X" or "XX")
- colors for wave levels (Grand Supercycle, Supercycle, Cycle, Primary, Intermediate, Minor, Minute, Minuette, Subminuette)
- quick selection (from the panel) of the wave level, correction and impulse combinations, font size, timeframe - for new letters and numbers and for changing them.
- changing the properties of an object (immediately to a group of characters) - color, font size, timeframe - from the properties of objects (one graphic object was changed - changes occurred for the entire group)
- deleting the entire group
- at once collapsing the table with timeframes
- moving the panel to any place on the chart
- hiding and displaying the panel
