Elliott Waves Marker

5

Elliott Waves Marker is a panel for marking up a chart based on Elliott waves.


The utility allows you to quickly mark the graph (mark up, edit and delete).


Input parameters:
  • Font : Ewapro, Arial, ElliottWaveMine.       download fonts :     https://disk .yandex.ru/d/Pxwg7cI_cYh6_Q 
  • the second "X" in triple combination ("X" or "XX")
  • colors for wave levels (Grand Supercycle, Supercycle, Cycle, Primary, Intermediate, Minor, Minute, Minuette, Subminuette)


For convenience, implemented:
  • quick selection (from the panel) of the wave level, correction and impulse combinations, font size, timeframe - for  new letters and numbers and for changing them.
  • changing the properties of an object (immediately to a group of characters) - color, font size, timeframe - from the properties of objects (one graphic object was changed - changes occurred for the entire group)
  • deleting the entire group
  • at once collapsing the table with timeframes
  • moving the panel to any place on the chart
  • hiding and displaying the panel



Reviews 1
Multi Disipliner
352
Multi Disipliner 2023.04.25 10:06 
 

its good.Thanks

Panel Netting
Tatiana Shvedova
Utilities
Info - panel for   NETTING   account The main (top) line shows the current profit (loss) for the current transaction - determined by   calculation   . The bottom line displays information about the entire transaction. This information is collected from history. The buttons "All orders" and "with financial results" show the data of the current position and all orders from the history (for the current deal). Settings options: English, Russian background   color   , text   color   , Profit   color
Moving Avarage 7 in 1
Tatiana Shvedova
Indicators
Moving Average indicators - 7 in 1. Installing 7 indicators at once, setting their parameters and properties. The indicators used (with basic properties) are shown in the upper left corner of the chart. When you click on the properties, the indicator turns on (activates) or turns off. The properties of the active indicator are displayed by its color. The properties of a disabled (not active) indicator is grayed out. In the ind_ma indicator parameters: 1. Display the indicator on the chart (yes/
Trend indicators 11 in 1
Tatiana Shvedova
Indicators
All 11 indicators quickly turn off and turn on quickly! Set of indicators: 2 indicators "TREND"   : - fast = line 4 colors - slow = dots 4 colors The coloring of the indicators depends on the direction of the trend and the RSI indicator: 1) uptrend and RSI<50% 2) uptrend and RSI>50% 3) downtrend RSI<50% 4) downtrend RSI   >   50% Set indicator periods for each timeframe: M5 M10 M15 M30 H1 H2 H4 H6 H12 D1 W1 MN Do not enter trades if at least 1 of the indicators is horizontal. For a trade,
