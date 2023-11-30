Martingale Trade Manager EA Manual
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Martingale Trade Manager EA Manual

30 November 2023, 11:41
DADALI ARWALY
DADALI ARWALY
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Below are the parameters description details of Martingale Trade Manager EA for MT4 and MT5.


Symbol Mode

  • Current : Only Manage Current Chart
  • Selected : Manage All symbols in the lists
    • Prefix : Prefix for selected symbols mode
    • Postfix : Postfix for selected symbols mode
    • All Market Watch : Manage All Enabled symbols on the Market Watch

    Averaging Settings

    • Enable Averaging : If enabled, will use auto martingale for each type of open orders (1 Buy / 1 Sell)
    • Lot Mode :
      • Multiply : will use subsequent lot for next order by multiplying
      • Increment : will use subsequent lot for next order by addition
    • Lot Multiplier / Increment : value for next lot order (Multiply/Addition)
    • Pip Steps : Base pip steps / distance for martingale orders (In Points)
    • Enable Pip Step Multiplier : if enabled, will multiplying base pip steps distance by factoring. In instance, if more open orders occurred, then the next distance for next martingale orders will be longer.
    • Pip Step Multiplier : value for Pip Step Multiplier
    • Enable TP Average : if enabled, will use Average Takeprofit for martingale orders instead of original entry takeprofit.
    • TP Average : value for average takeprofit based from Breakeven Point.

    EA Settings

    • Stoploss : Stoploss for initial Entry Orders
    • Takeprofit : Takeprofit for initial Entry Orders
    • Enable Trail: if enabled, will trail either for single/multiple (Martingale) open orders
    • Trailing Stop : Trailing Stop in Points
    • Trailing Step : Trailing Step in Points
    • Slippage : value for slippage in EA
    • Magic Number : Magic Number for this EA to control aside from symbol mode. 
      • 0 for manual orders; 
      • >0 for specific magic number (like open positions opened from other EA);
      • -1 for all type (Manual and specified).

     

    Link for Martingale Trade Manager EA :

    MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77682

    MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78176





    #Martingale Trade Manager