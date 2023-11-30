Martingale Trade Manager EA Manual

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Below are the parameters description details of Martingale Trade Manager EA for MT4 and MT5.
Symbol Mode
- Current : Only Manage Current Chart
- Selected : Manage All symbols in the lists
- Prefix : Prefix for selected symbols mode
- Postfix : Postfix for selected symbols mode
- All Market Watch : Manage All Enabled symbols on the Market Watch
Averaging Settings
- Enable Averaging : If enabled, will use auto martingale for each type of open orders (1 Buy / 1 Sell)
- Lot Mode :
- Multiply : will use subsequent lot for next order by multiplying
- Increment : will use subsequent lot for next order by addition
- Lot Multiplier / Increment : value for next lot order (Multiply/Addition)
- Pip Steps : Base pip steps / distance for martingale orders (In Points)
- Enable Pip Step Multiplier : if enabled, will multiplying base pip steps distance by factoring. In instance, if more open orders occurred, then the next distance for next martingale orders will be longer.
- Pip Step Multiplier : value for Pip Step Multiplier
- Enable TP Average : if enabled, will use Average Takeprofit for martingale orders instead of original entry takeprofit.
- TP Average : value for average takeprofit based from Breakeven Point.
EA Settings
- Stoploss : Stoploss for initial Entry Orders
- Takeprofit : Takeprofit for initial Entry Orders
- Enable Trail: if enabled, will trail either for single/multiple (Martingale) open orders
- Trailing Stop : Trailing Stop in Points
- Trailing Step : Trailing Step in Points
- Slippage : value for slippage in EA
- Magic Number : Magic Number for this EA to control aside from symbol mode.
- 0 for manual orders;
- >0 for specific magic number (like open positions opened from other EA);
- -1 for all type (Manual and specified).
Link for Martingale Trade Manager EA :
MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77682
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78176