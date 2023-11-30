Martingale Trade Manager EA Manual

Below are the parameters description details of Martingale Trade Manager EA for MT4 and MT5 .





Symbol Mode

Current : Only Manage Current Chart

: Only Manage Current Chart Selected : Manage All symbols in the lists

: Manage All symbols in the lists Prefix : Prefix for selected symbols mode

: Prefix for selected symbols mode

Postfix : Postfix for selected symbols mode

: Postfix for selected symbols mode All Market Watch : Manage All Enabled symbols on the Market Watch

Averaging Settings

Enable Averaging : If enabled, will use auto martingale for each type of open orders (1 Buy / 1 Sell)

: If enabled, will use auto martingale for each type of open orders (1 Buy / 1 Sell) Lot Mode :

: Multiply : will use subsequent lot for next order by multiplying

: will use subsequent lot for next order by multiplying

Increment : will use subsequent lot for next order by addition

: will use subsequent lot for next order by addition Lot Multiplier / Increment : value for next lot order (Multiply/Addition)

: value for next lot order (Multiply/Addition) Pip Steps : Base pip steps / distance for martingale orders (In Points)

: Base pip steps / distance for martingale orders (In Points) Enable Pip Step Multiplier : if enabled, will multiplying base pip steps distance by factoring. In instance, if more open orders occurred, then the next distance for next martingale orders will be longer.

: if enabled, will multiplying base pip steps distance by factoring. In instance, if more open orders occurred, then the next distance for next martingale orders will be longer. Pip Step Multiplier : value for Pip Step Multiplier

: value for Pip Step Multiplier Enable TP Average : if enabled, will use Average Takeprofit for martingale orders instead of original entry takeprofit.

: if enabled, will use Average Takeprofit for martingale orders instead of original entry takeprofit. TP Average : value for average takeprofit based from Breakeven Point.

EA Settings

Stoploss : Stoploss for initial Entry Orders

: Stoploss for initial Entry Orders Takeprofit : Takeprofit for initial Entry Orders

: Takeprofit for initial Entry Orders Enable Trail : if enabled, will trail either for single/multiple (Martingale) open orders

: if enabled, will trail either for single/multiple (Martingale) open orders Trailing Stop : Trailing Stop in Points

: Trailing Stop in Points Trailing Step : Trailing Step in Points

: Trailing Step in Points Slippage : value for slippage in EA

: value for slippage in EA Magic Number : Magic Number for this EA to control aside from symbol mode.

: Magic Number for this EA to control aside from symbol mode. 0 for manual orders;



>0 for specific magic number (like open positions opened from other EA);



-1 for all type (Manual and specified).

Link for Martingale Trade Manager EA :

MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77682

MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78176















