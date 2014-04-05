The Bridge indicator displays potential entry points on the chart as signals (points of absolute trend reversal).





The Bridge forex indicator algorithm was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extremes, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side, thanks to it you will know when this happens, it will notify you with the appearance of a blue dot to buy red to sell. The indicator, according to a certain algorithm, qualifies the presence of a trend on a certain segment, and then after some rollback (correction) of the price displays a potential entry point.





Many beginners who first enter the market often have better luck than a professional who has spent years learning. The reason for this phenomenon is the unconscious entry of beginners into the trend, when even without any indicators it becomes clear where the market is moving. But the Joker indicator will give you stability if you stick to its signals. And you will be able to distinguish between work and the emotional component.





Absolute reversal points suggest that they will begin at least a correction of the price movement, as a maximum - a change in the current direction of movement. They are displayed on the chart as arrows. These points take into account movements on several timeframes, it is recommended to first open the next higher timeframe (for example, M15) to receive data on the main one (for example, M5). These signals are the strongest. To successfully use these entry points, it is recommended to use timeframes of at least M30 when confirming an entry on smaller timeframes.