Money Management

Fixed Lot: Lot will be the value set on the "Fixed Lot" setting. Autolot by Balance: Lot will be calculated based on the account balance. Use the "Step Balance" and "Step Lots" settings to customize it. Autolot by Equity: Lot will be calculated based on the account equity. Use the "Step Equity" and "Step Lots" settings to customize it. Autolot by Balance



Fixed Lot

Used only when the money management setting is "Fixed Lot".

0.01



Step Balance/Equity

Used only when the money management setting is "Autolot by Balance" or "Autolot by Equity". Default settings are 0.01 lots per 200$.

200



Step Lots 0.01

Max Lot New orders would not exceed this lot size. 100

Symbol Selection Change this to "Multi-Symbol" in order to trade multiple symbols in one chart. Chart Symbol Only

Multi-Symbol list Symbols/pairs to trade when symbol selection is "Multi-Symbol" (separated by comma).



Eg: EURUSD,EURJPY,USDJPY,AUDJPY,AUDUSD,EURAUD *Recommended Symbols*

Max Positions

Max quantity of positions open at the same time.

Set to 0 to stop trading completely.

99

Custom Comment Adds a literal text in the new opened orders comment. "Night Glory"

Magic Number Working EA unique ID. Set to whatever number you want.

963369



TIME SETTINGS

Time Mode

How to calculate the trading schedule.



Auto: trading schedule will be recalculated automatically every day based on current trading conditions.

Manual: time settings defined below will be used.

Auto



Order Start Time

Order Stop Time

Close Positions Time Use this to define the trading schedule when time mode is Manual. 23:00

01:00

2:50



Trade on Monday Morning Allow trading Monday when week starts (Sunday night in America) true

Skip US holidays Skip trading on United States holidays. true

Skip Christmas Season Skip trading during Christmas Season (December 23rd ~ January 4th.

true



GMT Offset Used to calculate the US holidays. Set this to your broker GMT time. 3 (GMT+3)

FINE-TUNING (OPTIONAL)

Algorithm Version Change this setting if you want to trade using a Night Glory old version's algorithm (not recommended). Latest Version

Sensitivity The robot sensitivity to open new trades. More sensitivity would open more trades. Less sensitivity would trade less. Eg: 1.2 will increase deals by 20% (more or less). 1

Take Profit Multiplier Increase/decrease the take profit distance. Eg: 1.1 will increase the take profit by 10%. 1