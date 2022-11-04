Night Glory
- Experts
- Ivan Martin Piera
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 4 November 2022
- Activations: 9
|New Version Launch special offer, ONLY 150$!
|Live monitoring account (Real Account / Zero Spread / Default Settings / Recommended pairs)
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1375120
Night Glory is a multi-currency expert advisor. It works finding possible reversal patterns in quiet market hours.
Key features:
-
Multi-currency: trade unlimited pairs with only one chart setup
-
Configurable money management (Auto or Manual)
-
Proprietary trailing Take Profit and Stop Loss in every position
-
No grid, no martingale or other dangerous systems
-
Configurable Auto Close Positions time
-
Very easy to install and run, just choose your desired pairs and run
-
Fine-tunable to fit any brokers or trading style
Recommended pairs:
-
Best performance: AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY
-
Majors only: AUDJPY,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURJPY,EURUSD,USDJPY
Recommended timeframe:
-
Any. Works the same on every timeframe.
Required account configuration:
-
200$ or more deposit
-
Hedging account is not necessary but 100% recommended
-
Works on any broker and account type (ECN, standard, cent, micro…) except FIFO (USA brokers may not work)
Configurable Settings:
Default settings is the recommended configuration for recommended pairs with 200$ or more deposit. You can modify them to adapt the trading to your needs, lower deposits or other currencies. Check this link for detailed settings.
|Setting
|Description
|Default value
|Money Management
|
Fixed Lot: Lot will be the value set on the "Fixed Lot" setting.
Autolot by Balance: Lot will be calculated based on the account balance. Use the "Step Balance" and "Step Lots" settings to customize it.
Autolot by Equity: Lot will be calculated based on the account equity. Use the "Step Equity" and "Step Lots" settings to customize it.
|Autolot by Balance
|Fixed Lot
|Used only when the money management setting is "Fixed Lot".
|0.01
|Step Balance/Equity
|Used only when the money management setting is "Autolot by Balance" or "Autolot by Equity". Default settings are 0.01 lots per 200$.
|200
|Step Lots
|0.01
|Max Lot
|New orders would not exceed this lot size.
|100
|Symbol Selection
|Change this to "Multi-Symbol" in order to trade multiple symbols in one chart.
|Chart Symbol Only
|Multi-Symbol list
|Symbols/pairs to trade when symbol selection is "Multi-Symbol" (separated by comma).
Eg: EURUSD,EURJPY,USDJPY,AUDJPY,AUDUSD,EURAUD
|*Recommended Symbols*
|Max Positions
|Max quantity of positions open at the same time.
Set to 0 to stop trading completely.
|99
|Custom Comment
|Adds a literal text in the new opened orders comment.
|"Night Glory"
|Magic Number
|Working EA unique ID. Set to whatever number you want.
|963369
|TIME SETTINGS
|Time Mode
|How to calculate the trading schedule.
Auto: trading schedule will be recalculated automatically every day based on current trading conditions.
Manual: time settings defined below will be used.
|Auto
|Order Start Time
Order Stop Time
Close Positions Time
|Use this to define the trading schedule when time mode is Manual.
|23:00
01:00
2:50
|Trade on Monday Morning
|Allow trading Monday when week starts (Sunday night in America)
|true
|Skip US holidays
|Skip trading on United States holidays.
|true
|Skip Christmas Season
|Skip trading during Christmas Season (December 23rd ~ January 4th.
|true
|GMT Offset
|Used to calculate the US holidays. Set this to your broker GMT time.
|3 (GMT+3)
|FINE-TUNING (OPTIONAL)
|Algorithm Version
|Change this setting if you want to trade using a Night Glory old version's algorithm (not recommended).
|Latest Version
|Sensitivity
|The robot sensitivity to open new trades. More sensitivity would open more trades. Less sensitivity would trade less. Eg: 1.2 will increase deals by 20% (more or less).
|1
|Take Profit Multiplier
|Increase/decrease the take profit distance. Eg: 1.1 will increase the take profit by 10%.
|1
|Stop Loss Multiplier
|Increase/decrease the stop loss distance. Eg: 0.8 will decrease the stop loss by 20%.
|1
Related Links:
- Night Glory - How to install and run
- Night Glory - Detailed Configuration Settings
- Night Glory - Frequently Asked Questions