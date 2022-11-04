Night Glory

Night Glory is a multi-currency expert advisor. It works finding possible reversal patterns in quiet market hours.


Key features:

  • Multi-currency: trade unlimited pairs with only one chart setup

  • Configurable money management (Auto or Manual)

  • Proprietary trailing Take Profit and Stop Loss in every position

  • No grid, no martingale or other dangerous systems

  • Configurable Auto Close Positions time

  • Very easy to install and run, just choose your desired pairs and run

  • Fine-tunable to fit any brokers or trading style


Recommended pairs:

  • Best performance: AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY

  • Majors only: AUDJPY,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURJPY,EURUSD,USDJPY

Recommended timeframe:

  • Any. Works the same on every timeframe.


Required account configuration:

  • 200$ or more deposit

  • Hedging account is not necessary but 100% recommended

  • Works on any broker and account type (ECN, standard, cent, micro…) except FIFO (USA brokers may not work)


Configurable Settings:


Default settings is the recommended configuration for recommended pairs with 200$ or more deposit. You can modify them to adapt the trading to your needs, lower deposits or other currencies. Check this link for detailed settings.
Setting Description Default value
Money Management

Fixed Lot: Lot will be the value set on the "Fixed Lot" setting.

Autolot by Balance: Lot will be calculated based on the account balance. Use the "Step Balance" and "Step Lots" settings to customize it.

Autolot by Equity: Lot will be calculated based on the account equity. Use the "Step Equity" and "Step Lots" settings to customize it.

 Autolot by Balance
Fixed Lot
 Used only when the money management setting is "Fixed Lot".
 0.01
Step Balance/Equity
 Used only when the money management setting is "Autolot by Balance" or "Autolot by Equity". Default settings are 0.01 lots per 200$.
 200
Step Lots 0.01
Max Lot  New orders would not exceed this lot size. 100
Symbol Selection Change this to "Multi-Symbol" in order to trade multiple symbols in one chart. Chart Symbol Only
Multi-Symbol list Symbols/pairs to trade when symbol selection is "Multi-Symbol" (separated by comma).

Eg: EURUSD,EURJPY,USDJPY,AUDJPY,AUDUSD,EURAUD		 *Recommended Symbols*
Max Positions
 Max quantity of positions open at the same time.
Set to 0 to stop trading completely.
 99
Custom Comment Adds a literal text in the new opened orders comment. "Night Glory"
Magic Number Working EA unique ID. Set to whatever number you want.
 963369
TIME SETTINGS
Time Mode
 How to calculate the trading schedule.

Auto: trading schedule will be recalculated automatically every day based on current trading conditions.
Manual: time settings defined below will be used.
 Auto
Order Start Time
Order Stop Time
Close Positions Time		 Use this to define the trading schedule when time mode is Manual. 23:00
01:00
2:50
Trade on Monday Morning Allow trading Monday when week starts (Sunday night in America) true
Skip US holidays Skip trading on United States holidays. true
Skip Christmas Season Skip trading during Christmas Season (December 23rd ~ January 4th.
true
GMT Offset Used to calculate the US holidays. Set this to your broker GMT time. 3 (GMT+3)
FINE-TUNING (OPTIONAL)
Algorithm Version Change this setting if you want to trade using a Night Glory old version's algorithm (not recommended). Latest Version
Sensitivity The robot sensitivity to open new trades. More sensitivity would open more trades. Less sensitivity would trade less. Eg: 1.2 will increase deals by 20% (more or less). 1
Take Profit Multiplier Increase/decrease the take profit distance. Eg: 1.1 will increase the take profit by 10%. 1
Stop Loss Multiplier Increase/decrease the stop loss distance. Eg: 0.8 will decrease the stop loss by 20%. 1

