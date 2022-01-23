Night Glory - Frequently Asked Questions

Dear Night Glory customers. Thank you very much for your support.





Non customers, you can download the Night Glory expert advisor here:





Here's a compilation of the most common asked questions about the Night Glory expert advisor. If you have any other question feel free to message me, write in this post comment section or in the market page.





Q: Which symbols should I trade?

Please refer to the market page for the current recommended symbols.





Q: EA doesn't open any trade.

Your MetraTrader platform should allow "Algo Trading" in both global and expert advisor settings. Please follow this link for detailed info.





Q: Does Night Glory work the same on any timeframe?

Yes, it works the same on any timeframe.





Q: Should I use a hedging account?

Yes, it is 100% recommended.





Q: Would it work with lower leverages?

If possible, I recommend 1:500 or more leverage. You could also use lower leverages by reducing the lot size.





Q: Does it consume an activation installing the EA in an VPS server.

VPS works as a new computer, then it consumes 1 activation. The unique exception is the MQL5 Cloud Service, which do not require additional activation for working.





Q: Can I shutdown the EA or computer during weekends?

Yes, Night Glory expert advisor doesn't use temporary data. You can restart it later and the trading will be resumed automatically.

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