High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator

High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator

The indicator looks for trend exhaustion areas, and plots Buy/Sell arrow after on confirmation of trend exhaustion.

Signals can also be shown as popup alerts, or be sent as e-mail or mobile phone notification.

Trades can be taken on breakout of the signal candle.

Inputs

  • Signal Type: Aggressive/Normal
  • History Bars: Can be set to 0 (zero) to show all historical signals, or can be set to a limited number of bars for faster execution.
  • Show Alert : True/False. When set to True, popup alert fires on signal, and shows Symbol, Signal Type, time frame ... etc.
  • Send E-MailTrue/False. When set to True , it sends an e-mail message with current signal details.
  • Send Mobile NotificationsTrue/False. When set to True , it sends an smartphone notification message with current signal details.












































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Reversal Master for MT5 Reversal Master for MT5 is a non‑repainting reversal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you detect potential market reversal points and shows the maximum favourable price movement after each historical signal, so you can better understand how price behaved after similar situations in the past. The MT5 version keeps the familiar reversal‑signal logic of the original Reversal Master for MT4, but adds improved visualisation, historical statistics and a points summary panel
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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This is a DEMO version of the Smarter Trade Manager Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional  interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by  Currency Trade Summary,
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Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Currency Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Magic Number Profit and Loss
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Indicators
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