BlueDreams MT5

5

BlueDreams is a grid expert that will scalp specific high and low points in price.

The advisor views the market in depth using a mixture of price information and custom indicators analysing from multiple timeframes to determine calculated entries.

By default, BlueDreams operates a dynamic grid function, meaning it can change the distance between grid orders depending on market dynamics.

  • Check the User Guide for further explanation on the experts concept and a description of each input.
    • Please contact me after your purchase for set up advice and a free Expert Advisor!

    Key Features

    • Precise entry conditions. - ( v11.0+ includes - 36 Moving Average types to edit the trend following strategy & customisable entry indicator inputs. )
    • Aiming to capture highs to sell in a confirmed downtrend and lows to buy in a confirmed uptrend.
    • BlueDreams will only take orders in the direction of the trend timeframe defined by the user. - Trend timeframe is displayed in the top left of the trade panel.
    • Advanced grid functions - Can be turned on or off to create a single trade expert.
    • Multiple ways to manage and close out trades.
    • Optional Martingale modes.
    • Optional Drawdown Reduction function.
    • Wide Spread & Slippage protection.
    • Multiple Alert & Limiting functions.
    • Equity/Margin limiting - EA is able to stop trading at a desired input equity/margin drawdown percent.
    • Compliant with the FIFO rule.
    • News Filter.
    • Interactive On-Chart panel with buy & sell buttons for manual orders managed by BlueDreams.

    Recommendations 

    • Pairs : This strategy will work well with any currency pair. - Best results have been found using - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD.
    • Timeframe : M15 using the default settings.
    • Account - For a standard account type a reliable ECN broker will provide the best performance using at minimum $1500 and a 1:500 leverage. My experts also work well with cent accounts, please contact me for settings.

    Input List

    ---[ FULL USER GUIDE ]--- 
    • Order Comment.- Comment displayed on each trade taken.
    • Magic Number. - Number the EA uses to associate trades with itself - you only need to change the magic number if you are using the EA on two charts of the same pair, each chart would then need a different magic number.
    • Show On Chart Comment.- Set true will display information on chart.
    • Panel Text. - Panel text color.
    • Sell Color. - Panel sell color.
    • Buy Color. - Panel buy color.
    • Text Size. - Panel text size.
    • Draw Line. - True will draw a line at the breakeven point / Autoclose level for open trades.
    • Line Color . - Color used for on chart lines.
    • Draw Profit Labels. - True will draw closed profit labels on chart.
    • Profit Label Mode. - What to display inside the profit lables, currency amount, pips or both.
    • Profit Labels. - Color used for the profit lables.
    • Trend TimeFrame. - The timeframe BlueDreams will focus on for directional information.
    • Trend Type. - Moving average type used in the trend following strategy.
    • RSI MA. - RSI Period.
    • RSI Applied Price. - RSI Applied Price Method.
    • CCI MA.
    • CCI Applied Price.
    • Stochastic1 K.
    • Stochastic1 D.
    • Stochastic1 Slow.
    • Stochastic1 MA Method.
    • Max Spread. - Max spread allowed to open a trade - In pips.
    • Max Slippage. - Max slippage allowed to open a trade - used for brokers that may require a requote.
    • Max Lot Size Allowed. - Max lot size allowed to be reached and/or placed.
    • Max Buy Trades Allowed.
    • Max Sell Trades Allowed.
    • Allow Hedge Trades. - True will take and manage opposite direction trade signals while already in an open trade.
    • Allow Hedge To Close. - True will allow the expert to close negative buy trades using positive sell trades and negative sell trades using positive buy trades.
    • Hedge Close Percent. - Percentage of profit needed to be added to the profitable trade to hedge out the other.
    • Alert At Grid Level. - Once the open trade amount reaches the number in the input the EA will send an alert noification through the MT4 mobile app.
    • Close Trades If Equity Drops Below. - The EA will close all open trades if the accounts floating equity drops below this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0)
    • Only Open Trades Above Free Margin. - The EA will only open new trades when the accounts floating free margin is above this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0)
    • Limit Trade Hours. - True will allow trades from 'Start Hour' until 'Stop Hour' - Trades still open after hours will continue to be managed.
    • Start Hour. - Hour to allow trades from. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true.
    • Stop Hour. - Hour to stop trades at. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true.
    • Trade Monday.
    • Trade Tuesday.
    • Trade Wednesday.
    • Trade Thursday.
    • Trade Friday.
    • Stop Trade Before Weekend. - True will stop the expert from placing trades and close any pending orders from Friday 18:00 until 23:59.
    • Skip Monday Market Open. - True will stop the expert placing trades on market open until after 03:00 Monday morning.
    • Trade Saturday.
    • Trade Sunday.
    • Auto Money Management. - True will allow the EA to adjust the base lot in accordance with the account balance and the 'Auto Risk Percent' set.
    • Auto Risk Percent. - (1 == 0.01 per 100USD) - Defines the risk used in the Auto Money Management. 1 being equal to 0.01 lots per 100 in account currency.
    • Base_Lot. - The first lot size placed. (When Auto Money Management is set false)
    • Stop Loss. - (Pips)
    • Take Profit. - (Pips)
    • Positions Multiplier. (Active>1.0) - Amount to multiply the next series or previous trade by. The function will only work when set above 1.0.
    • Multiplier Mode.
      • 'Position Amount' will multiply the next placed trade by the multiplier and how many trades are currently open.
      • 'After_Loss' will multiply the next placed trade by the multiplier and a count of trades that have closed in loss.
    • After Loss Mode Reset.
      • 'Next_Profit' will reset the loss count after any sized closed profitable trade.
      • 'Full_Recovery' will only reset the loss count when all total calculated loss has been recovered
    • After Loss Mode Max Lot To Reset. - Max lot size allowed to be reached before the loss count is reset.
    • PipStep Method. - Method which to space orders by. - (Fixed or dynamically generated)
      • 'Fixed' - The expert will use only be able to place new grid orders at the start of a 'Dynamic Step TimeFrame' candle, and only if price has moved 'IF Fixed PipStep' amount of pips from the last opened trade.
      • 'Dynamic' - The expert will use only be able to place new grid orders at the start of a 'Dynamic Step TimeFrame' candle, and only if price has moved a dynamically generated pip amount from the last opened trade.
    • Dynamic Step TimeFrame. - Timeframe used to space grid orders and also create the dynamically changing pipstep distance.
    • Pipstep Multiplier. - Amount to multiply the pipstep distance between each trade. - (Multiplies both fixed and dynamic distances)
    • IF Fixed PipStep. - Fixed pipstep distance.
    • Use Trail StopLoss. - True will allow the EA to adjust the stop loss as orders move into profit.
    • Trail Start From. - Pips into profit to start the trailing stop.
    • Move Trail Stop To. - Once activated move the stop this many pips into profit.
    • Trail Step. - Adjust the stop loss further into profit when price moves this many pips.
    • Use Auto Close. - When true the expert will automatically close out trades when the input amount is reached.
    • AutoClose Mode.
      • 'Currency_Amount' will make the EA search for a currency amounts worth of floating profit to use the AutoClose function.
      • 'Account_Percent' will make the expert search for a percent amount of the accounts balance to use the AutoClose function.
      • 'After Loss Total Plus Account Percent' - The EA will search for a floating profit amount that covers the recorded loss of the 'Multipler Mode, After Loss' plus an added account percent amount to use the AutoClose function.
    • Amount/Percent To Close. - How much floating profit to activate the AutoClose function. - (What mode is selected above will determine what value this number has)
    • Adjust Amount In Accordance with Base Lot. - True will change the 'Amount/Percent To Close' according to the current base lot being used. The default example would be : 0.01 lots = 0.35 , 0.02 lots = 0.70 , 0.03 lots = 1.05 , etc.
    • DrawDown Reduction. - Set to true will turn on drawdown reduction. This will look to breakeven on the first placed and latest placed trade in a formed grid in an aim to reduce overall grid size and free up margin.
    • Reduce After. - Once open trades amount reaches the number in this input the EA will begin the function. - (Separate amounts used for buy and sell.)
    • Percent To Function. - The EA will take the first placed trade and monitor its floating profit, this input will get a percetnage value of that number. We then need the latest placed trade to cover the negative floating of the first plus this stored percentage amount for the function to work.
    • Use News Filter. - When true the expert will draw vertical lines onto the chart at times where news events land, the expert will stop placing new trades the input minutes before an event and will hold off placing trades until time has passed the input minuets after the event.
    • Only Draw Future Lines. - Set true will draw only draw lines in front of the current time.
    • Filter Low News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a low news event until the input minuets after.
    • Filter Mild News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a mild news event until the input minuets after.
    • Filter High News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a high news event until the input minuets after.
    • Minuets To Stop Trading Before Event. - The specified minuets to stop placing new trades before an event.
    • Minuets To Stop Trading After Event. - The specified minuets to start placing new trades after an event.
    • Low Event Line. - Color used for low event lines.
    • Mild Event Line. - Color used for mild event lines.
    • High Event Line. - Color used for high event lines.
    • Market Watch TimeZone. - The GMT offset for your brokers data - (Most brokers are GMT+2)
    Reviews 3
    rajivcau
    513
    rajivcau 2024.03.22 06:07 
     

    Using on default setting, awesome EA, Worth every cent, using a 0.01 lot on a couple of 1000 account, and put it on several assets, even tried on stock on MT5, damn the author is good, Thanks mate...God Bless...cheers///

    Cazz223
    818
    Cazz223 2023.06.08 08:25 
     

    Versatile and profitable ea. Upon close study on how the ea operates, one will appreciate the tremendous effort the author has put in developing it.

    Olga Snizhko
    1017
    Olga Snizhko 2023.03.12 17:50 
     

    Bought for collection. Author has invested a lot of work in this project because five stars.

    Recommended products
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (236)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
    Expert Robocode Pro MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses time
    Eurusd Triple Fusion AI
    Marc Henning Hruschka
    Experts
    EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System   The EUR/USD pair is the world's most traded currency instrument , known for its liquidity and clear directional movements. However, many traders struggle with its subtle trend shifts and false breakouts. EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI is a cutting-edge expert advisor specifically engineered to master the unique characteristics of the Euro-Dollar pair. Unlike single-strategy robots that fail when market conditions change , our AI
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    LT Gap EA
    BacktestPro LLC
    Experts
    Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
    Stacking King EA MT5
    Dora Nafwa Mwabini
    Experts
    Stacking King EA – Precision Power, Button-Simple  Description: The Stacking King EA is a powerful trading tool that lets you instantly open multiple trades with a single click or automatically stack trades every minute for a set duration — directly on your active MT5 terminal. Whether you're a scalper, trend rider, or stacking breakouts, this EA gives you full control with minimal effort. Built for real traders, in real markets. Not just a back-test toy — this is live-fire gear. Designed for se
    Neural Bitcoin Impulse
    Denys Babiak
    Experts
    Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
    Ilan
    Andrey Khatimlianskii
    4.71 (7)
    Experts
    Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
    Range Destroyer
    Jonathan Daniel Marion
    Experts
    Launch PROMO: --> for a limited time Download the setfile here . This scalping MT5 expert advisor allows you to trade any time defined range breakout in a fully automated way. It works on all Brokers and on all the Symbols, be it forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies etc. It DOES NOT USE: Martingale, Grid trading and Hedging. The EA works as a mechanical range breakout and it has different filters to accommodate your personal trading strategy and to filter out low volatility days. The
    GridMasterFx MT5
    Sergey Kruglov
    Experts
    GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
    MACD Trading MT5
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    Experts
    Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
    LL Grid EA MT5
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
    IlanisMT5
    Mikhail Sergeev
    3.86 (7)
    Experts
    Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
    MMM Japanese Candles
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
    Bear vs Bull EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
    BB King
    Khima Gorania
    Experts
    BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
    VR Black Box MT5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    1 (1)
    Experts
    VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    The Simple Grid Trader
    Pei Hoon Ng
    Experts
    This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
    SmartScalp Pro MT5
    Serhii Shtepa
    Experts
    Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Experts
    Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
    CryptoGrid AI Pro
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Experts
    CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
    PSAR Expert Extended MT5
    Alexander Fedosov
    Experts
    This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
    Loss Recovery Trader MT5
    Michalis Phylactou
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
    Boom and Crash Upgrade
    Godbless C Nygu
    Experts
    Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    Experts
    The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
    EA Secret Average Trade MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
    Grid Balance
    Tan Au Phuong
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    Automated Grid Trading Strategy Grid Balance EA is a powerful, highly customizable grid-trading tool built in MQL5 . It automatically opens buy and sell orders, assigns individual take-profit levels to each trade, and closes all positions once the overall profit target is reached—streamlining and optimizing the entire automated trading process. It is a reliable assistant for grid trading that demands efficiency and discipline. Get our EA now for just 93 before the price goes up to 150 Don’t miss
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (394)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.85 (26)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.75 (52)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (101)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (11)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (12)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    2.96 (23)
    Experts
    Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (13)
    Experts
    Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.9 (29)
    Experts
    X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (7)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.52 (77)
    Experts
    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.82 (90)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    Gold Atlas
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
    Vortex Turbo EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (497)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.16 (19)
    Experts
    Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.52 (66)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Neptune EA MT5
    Kalinskie Gilliam
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.18 (28)
    Experts
    S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
    Golden Zephyr
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    VolumeHedger
    OMG FZE LLC
    4.9 (39)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (9)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.37 (51)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (30)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Pivot Killer
    BLODSALGO LIMITED
    4.63 (24)
    Experts
    Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
    Cheat Engine
    Connor Michael Woodson
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.78 (54)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    More from author
    BlueDreams
    Conor Stephenson
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    BlueDreams is a grid expert that will scalp specific high and low points in price. The advisor views the market in depth using a mixture of price information and custom indicators analysing from multiple timeframes to determine calculated entries. By default, BlueDreams operates a dynamic grid function, meaning it can change the distance between grid orders depending on market dynamics. Signals & Group Chat : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Check the User Guide for further explana
    Growthamp MT5
    Conor Stephenson
    4.75 (20)
    Experts
    Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customise their own entry conditions. The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and optional stochastic oscillation. It then manages orders into profit using chosen order management & close functions. Signals & Group Chat : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Key Features  Customisable entries and trade management. 36 Different Moving Average types to choose from. Follow trend or enter using Moving Averag
    FREE
    Fortune EA MT5
    Conor Stephenson
    4.71 (7)
    Experts
    Fortune is a complex algorithm that will analyse and tightly follow trend on forex pairs.  The advisor utilizes an ability to read price action information from all timeframes simultaneously. This allows the bot to make astute decisions on current price moves and act accordingly resulting in strong trend following with frequent scalping orders. Signals :  --- Group chat :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Please contact me after your purchase for set up advice and a free Expert Adv
    Growthamp
    Conor Stephenson
    4 (5)
    Experts
    Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customise their own entry conditions. The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and optional stochastic oscillation. It then manages orders into profit using chosen order management & close functions. Signals & Group Chat : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Key Features  Customisable entries and trade management. 36 Different Moving Average types to choose from. Follow trend or enter using Moving Averag
    FREE
    Fortune EA
    Conor Stephenson
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Fortune is a complex algorithm that will analyse and tightly follow trend on forex pairs.  The advisor utilizes an ability to read price action information from all timeframes simultaneously. This allows the bot to make astute decisions on current price moves and act accordingly resulting in strong trend following with frequent scalping orders. Signals :  --- Group chat :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Please contact me after your purchase for set up advice and a free Expert Adv
    Filter:
    rajivcau
    513
    rajivcau 2024.03.22 06:07 
     

    Using on default setting, awesome EA, Worth every cent, using a 0.01 lot on a couple of 1000 account, and put it on several assets, even tried on stock on MT5, damn the author is good, Thanks mate...God Bless...cheers///

    Conor Stephenson
    31449
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2024.03.25 16:57
    Nice, all good! Thank you! 🤝🍻
    Cazz223
    818
    Cazz223 2023.06.08 08:25 
     

    Versatile and profitable ea. Upon close study on how the ea operates, one will appreciate the tremendous effort the author has put in developing it.

    Olga Snizhko
    1017
    Olga Snizhko 2023.03.12 17:50 
     

    Bought for collection. Author has invested a lot of work in this project because five stars.

    Reply to review