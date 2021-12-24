BlueDreams MT5

BlueDreams is a grid expert that will scalp specific high and low points in price.

The advisor views the market in depth using a mixture of price information and custom indicators analysing from multiple timeframes to determine calculated entries.

By default, BlueDreams operates a dynamic grid function, meaning it can change the distance between grid orders depending on market dynamics.

Signals & Group Chat : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Check the User Guide for further explanation on the experts concept and a description of each input.

Please contact me after your purchase for set up advice and a free Expert Advisor! Key Features

Precise entry conditions. - ( v11.0+ includes - 36 Moving Average types to edit the trend following strategy & customisable entry indicator inputs. )



and BlueDreams will only take orders in the direction of the trend timeframe defined by the user . - Trend timeframe is displayed in the top left of the trade panel.

- Can be turned on or off to create a single trade expert. Multiple ways to manage and close out trades.

Optional Martingale modes .



. Optional Drawdown Reduction function.

Wide Spread & Slippage protection.

Multiple Alert & Limiting functions.



Equity/Margin limiting - EA is able to stop trading at a desired input equity/margin drawdown percent.



Compliant with the FIFO rule .

. News Filter.



Interactive On-Chart panel with buy & sell buttons for manual orders managed by BlueDreams.



Recommendations



Pairs : This strategy will work well with any currency pair. - Best results have been found using - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD.

Timeframe : M15 using the default settings.



Account - For a standard account type a reliable ECN broker will provide the best performance using at minimum $1500 and a 1:500 leverage. My experts also work well with cent accounts, please contact me for settings.

Input List