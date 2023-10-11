Backtest Cypher
- Utilities
-
Daniel SisseHello there. I love programming and trading. Reach me out if you need help in any of those fields or even both at the same time :D
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 11 October 2023
It's never been easier to test your trading ideas and see how they hold up in the market. Just select any Cypher harmonic pattern from the past with 4 clicks on your chart, add it to the backtesting list, and voila! You'll get a complete data analysis for each symbol and timeframe.
Please notice the Robot doesn't work in Strategy Tester
- Four-click selection of Cypher
- Automatic adjustment of SL and TP levels
- Multiple money management strategies: percentage risk per trade, fixed money amount per trade, fixed number of lots per trade
- Validation of Cypher strategy to avoid invalid patterns
- Easy backtesting by selecting past Cyphers and generating data analysis for symbols and timeframes
- Analysis includes number of trades, winrate, profit, target hits, average reward to risk ratio
- Special mode for slow Computer or VPS
- Future updates to include strategy optimization, more statistics like maximum drawdown and analysis options