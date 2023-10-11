Backtest Cypher

It's never been easier to test your trading ideas and see how they hold up in the market. Just select any Cypher harmonic pattern from the past with 4 clicks on your chart, add it to the backtesting list, and voila! You'll get a complete data analysis for each symbol and timeframe.

Cypher Strategy Tutorial

Please notice the Robot doesn't work in Strategy Tester

  • Four-click selection of Cypher
  • Automatic adjustment of SL and TP levels
  • Multiple money management strategies: percentage risk per trade, fixed money amount per trade, fixed number of lots per trade
  • Validation of Cypher strategy to avoid invalid patterns
  • Easy backtesting by selecting past Cyphers and generating data analysis for symbols and timeframes
  • Analysis includes number of trades, winrate, profit, target hits, average reward to risk ratio
  • Special mode for slow Computer or VPS
  • Future updates to include strategy optimization, more statistics like maximum drawdown and analysis options
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Trade Cypher
Daniel Sisse
Utilities
Trade Cypher Bot executes and manages Cypher harmonic pattern trades with precision, saving you valuable time and allowing you to focus on making well-informed and profitable decisions. How to use Trade Cypher Robot | Cypher Strategy Tutorial Please notice the Robot doesn't work in Strategy Tester With just four clicks on your chart, Trade Cypher Bot taking care of all the nitty-gritty trade management tasks. It ensures pattern validation, monitors market changes, and provides various money man
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