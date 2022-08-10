MTF Order Blocks MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 6
Very precise patterns to detect High Accurate Order Blocks: It Draw zone after market Structure Breakout with a high Accuracy, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed.
Features
- Auto Order Blocks Draw
- MTF Order Blocks
- Double Signal One Alert Signal Second Long Wick Rejection Signal
- Market Structure BOS LINE
How to show MTF order Block
Go on indicator setting at the end of scroll you see OTF Setting change Timeframe current to other timeframe.
Some Tips:
- Indicator will be display two signal first signal is alert signal and second signal is long wick rejection, I suggest you follow 2nd signal first signal may be risky for you.
- Follow Trend. Trend is your Friend.
- Use William Percent Range indicator for extra confirmation
- When candle touch zone after make sure the WPR indicator is overbought or oversold. -10 level is overbought and -75 level is oversold.