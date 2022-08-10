MTF Order Blocks MT5


Very precise patterns to detect High Accurate Order Blocks: It Draw zone after market Structure Breakout with a high Accuracy, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed. 

Features

  1. Auto Order Blocks Draw
  2. MTF Order Blocks
  3. Double Signal One Alert Signal Second Long Wick Rejection Signal
  4. Market Structure BOS LINE 

How to show MTF order Block

Go on indicator setting at the end of scroll you see OTF Setting change Timeframe current to other timeframe.

Some Tips:

  1. Indicator will be display two signal first signal is alert signal and second signal is long wick rejection, I suggest you follow 2nd signal first signal may be risky for you.
  2. Follow Trend. Trend is your Friend.
  3. Use William Percent Range indicator for extra confirmation
  4. When candle touch zone after make sure the WPR indicator is overbought or oversold. -10 level is overbought and -75 level is oversold.
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Very precise patterns to detect High Accurate Order Blocks: It Draw zone after market Structure Breakout with a high Accuracy, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed.  Features Auto Order Blocks Draw MTF Order Blocks Double Signal One Alert Signal Second Long Wick Rejection Signal Market Structure BOS LINE  This Indicator is limited features if you want full Feature indicator click this  link  https://www.mql5.com/en/
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BTC Reversal Zone
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BTC Reversal Zone Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with the BTC Reversal Zone EA!  Versatile Performance: Optimized for   Bitcoin ,   Gold ,   Indices , and major   Forex pairs. Smart Entry System: Detects breakouts and reversals, focusing on pullbacks for precise entries.  Dynamic Market Adaptation: Adjusts seamlessly to changing conditions for consistent results. Advanced Risk Management: Built-in stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop for ultimate control.  Customizable & User-Frie
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